Patrick Stewart Was 'Delighted' Over Accomplishment in Final Social Media Post Just Days Before 'X-Men' Actor's Death at 86

"Delighted to learn that @simon.audio has submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare's sonnets for Grammy consideration. I think The Bard would love a Grammy!" Stewart wrote on October 16 on Instagram.

The audiobook, Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare: With Original Commentary by Patrick Stewart, was released on April 7.

The icon's death was attributed to Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

A statement shared on Stewart’s social media described his illness as “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

His family said he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," the statement read. "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."