Patrick Stewart Was 'Delighted' Over Accomplishment in Final Social Media Post Just Days Before 'X-Men' Actor's Death at 86
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed British actor best known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.
In his final post, Stewart gushed over an incredible accomplishment he was "delighted" about, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Patrick Stewart's Final Post
"Delighted to learn that @simon.audio has submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare's sonnets for Grammy consideration. I think The Bard would love a Grammy!" Stewart wrote on October 16 on Instagram.
The audiobook, Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare: With Original Commentary by Patrick Stewart, was released on April 7.
The icon's death was attributed to Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
A statement shared on Stewart’s social media described his illness as “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”
His family said he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones.
"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," the statement read. "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
Past Co-Stars Reflect
Hugh Jackman, Stewart's longtime friend and X-Men co-star, paid tribute on Instagram on October 29.
Jackman shared two photos of the pair and wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."
Ian McKellen, who frequently performed with Stewart on stage, once described the actor's connection with fans by saying, "Going around with Patrick is like going around with the pope." He added, "Not that people genuflect, but he’s touched so many lives.”
Star Trek: Picard creator Akiva Goldsman praised Stewart's personality, saying, “He's not Sir Patrick Stewart for no reason. He’s fun, he’s funny, and he’s great to have a glass of wine with, or two. And he’s a collaborator.”
Patrick Stewart's Famed Series Tackles Race and Culture
Stewart became inseparable from Captain Jean-Luc Picard after Star Trek: The Next Generation premiered in 1987.
Despite initial opposition to his casting, Gene Roddenberry reportedly said, 'What the h-ll? I don’t want a bald, middle-aged Englishman,' Stewart believed the series had lasting influence.
"The Next Generation's impact on so many people has been extraordinary," he said, explaining that it promoted "truth and fairness and honesty and respect for others, no matter who they were or what strange alien creature they looked like."
He considered Logan his favorite experience in the X-Men franchise.
"I loved Logan, which will be perhaps dismaying to the X-Men fans, but it was my best experience with any of those movies," he once said.
Stewart valued the films for addressing real-world issues: "[That] was a strong incentive to be part of this franchise," he said, noting they dealt with “prejudice, and the treatment of outsiders, or those who are thought to be different, whether by race or gender or sexuality.”
From a Struggling Upbringing to a Knighted Shakespearean Actor
Born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, Stewart grew up in a financially struggling household with a physically abusive father.
He credited his English teacher, Cecil Dormand, with introducing him to Shakespeare.
During his 2010 knighthood ceremony, Stewart said, "Although many people in my life have had great influence on me, without this man none of it would have happened. He was the one that put a copy of Shakespeare in my hand [and] said, 'Now get up on your feet and perform.'"
After brief work as a local newspaper journalist, he attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, made his professional debut in 1959 and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966.
He later performed extensively on stage, including productions with McKellen.
Lasting Legacy Through His Activism
Stewart was a committed advocate for human rights, speaking out against domestic violence, supporting gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights, and backing causes including global refugees and animal welfare.
His family's statement noted that his professional achievements were matched by his activism "on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster pitties."
He published his memoir, Making It So, in 2023 and supported Dignity in Dying.