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Home > News > Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin Claims Trump 'Hates' That He'll 'Never Be the Epitome of Cool' Like Barack Obama: 'He'll Never Have That Swag'

Sunny Hostin called out Donald Trump.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Sunny Hostin called out Donald Trump.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

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Sunny Hostin claimed President Donald Trump was bothered that he was not as "cool" as ex-Prez Barack Obama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Obama hit the campaign trail to support Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections. At one stop, the father-of-two took aim at Trump's gold-studded White House renovations, comparing the lavish decor to late dictator Saddam Hussein's palace and a chain restaurant.

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What Did Barack Obama Say About Donald Trump?

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Barack Obama mocked the gold decor in the White House.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama mocked the gold decor in the White House.

"Guy’s building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House. He’s paved over the Rose Garden. Put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn, and there’s gold everywhere," Obama, 65, said at an Ohio rally. "What’s up with the gold? Everything, more gold! He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory!"

Trump, 80, later branded Obama as "stupid" while speaking with a reporter about the jab.

“I’ve taken care of the White House,” Trump claimed. “I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. We reskinned it. It was in horrible shape."

"For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president," he added.

But Obama appeared to laugh off his remarks.

"The President wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison," he joked. "That part didn't bother him — but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory part."

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Trump 'Can't Seem to Let Go of This Competition'

Donald Trump has made a number of renovations to the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has made a number of renovations to the White House.

During a recent installment of the Behind the Table podcast, Hostin claimed the "Saddam Hussein Cheesecake Factory gold remark" got under the president's "thin skin."

Producer Brian Teta pointed out that he insulted Obama's abilities as a president and "really just can’t seem to let go of this competition" – an opinion that Hostin firmly agreed with.

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'He'll Never Be the Epitome of Cool'

Sunny Hostin said Obama lives 'rent-free in Trump's mind.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Sunny Hostin said Obama lives 'rent-free in Trump's mind.'

"Obama lives rent-free in Trump’s mind because Trump will just never be the cool guy," she suggested. "I think Joy (Behar) said it really well, I think it was yesterday."

"He’ll never sing Al Green‘s ‘Let’s Stay Together.’ He’ll never have that swag," she continued. "He’ll just never be the epitome of cool. He won’t. And he hates that."

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Kaitlan Collins said Obama's mocking remarks got 'under' Trump's skin.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins said Obama's mocking remarks got 'under' Trump's skin.

CNN's Kaitlin Collins also weighed in on the back-and-forth between Trump and Obama on a recent installment of The Source – and she appeared to have a similar take as Hostin and Teta.

She described the situation as Obama getting "under (Trump's) skin after he mocked the changes he has made to the White House."

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