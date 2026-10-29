Sunny Hostin Claims Trump 'Hates' That He'll 'Never Be the Epitome of Cool' Like Barack Obama: 'He'll Never Have That Swag'

"Guy’s building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House. He’s paved over the Rose Garden. Put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn, and there’s gold everywhere," Obama, 65, said at an Ohio rally. "What’s up with the gold? Everything, more gold! He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory!"

Trump, 80, later branded Obama as "stupid" while speaking with a reporter about the jab.

“I’ve taken care of the White House,” Trump claimed. “I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. We reskinned it. It was in horrible shape."

"For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president," he added.

But Obama appeared to laugh off his remarks.

"The President wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison," he joked. "That part didn't bother him — but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory part."