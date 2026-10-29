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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Enraged' Trump Ordered Natalie Harp to Post Blistering Takedown of Bill Maher After Comic Made Epstein Quip During Show

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp and Bill Maher
Source: MEGA; Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube

An 'enraged' Donald Trump dictated his epic rant about Bill Maher to aide Natalie Harp.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump reportedly ordered his executive aide, Natalie Harp, to post his unhinged 1,300-word social media rant against Bill Maher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president tuned in to the HBO host's weekly Real Time show on October 23 to watch his former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's debut appearance, but was left "enraged" by Maher's monologue, which included a Jeffrey Epstein jibe.

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Trump Erupted Over Bill Maher's Epstein Birthday Card Joke

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Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube

Maher reportedly 'enraged' Trump with jokes about Epstein and Russia.

Trump reportedly blew his top after Maher cracked a savage joke about the alleged birthday greeting the president penned for Epstein, which was reportedly included in a 2003 album of personal messages from the disgraced financier's friends and powerful associates to celebrate his 50th birthday. Trump has steadfastly denied writing the note.

Maher referenced a controversial political attack ad by Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy against his opponent Amy Acton, who revealed being a childhood sexual abuse survivor.

"Trump said this is fair game. A 12-year-old r-pe victim is fair game? I know that looks bad. It sounds better on a birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein," Maher quipped before noting, "Oh, we kid."

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Trump Dictated Lengthy Tirade About Bil Maher to Natalie Harp

Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Trump tasked executive aide Harp with posting his dictated rant to Truth Social, per a report.

According to a publication, Trump was "enraged" by the joke, as well as by one in which Maher snarked about his recent dinner with the president at the White House, saying, "Could not have been treated better if I was Russian."

It was reported the "furious" commander-in-chief dictated the 1,322-word Truth Social post to Harp while they were traveling aboard Air Force One, which she dutifully posted on Sunday, October 25.

It opened with the salvo, "Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher," and went on to compare their dinner in the spring of 2025 with their most recent sit-down.

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Trump Claims Bill Maher 'Went Crazy' After Their Second Dinner

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's rambling Truth Social post primarily attacked Maher.

"After the first dinner, Bill Maher was friendly; I guess everyone walked away pleased. He gave me a good first show... and then reverted back to his former self, and his old ways. I understand that. He’s doing his thing. I never took it very personally," Trump wrote.

"After the second dinner, Bill’s 'show' was far worse than the first. He went crazy!" Trump ranted, calling the host "gutless."

"He looked like h--- this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House," the president described, saying Maher was joined by sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and musician Kid Rock.

Trump also noted, "Also, I wanted to tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD. He's got to stop, it's very bad for his health.

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Bill Maher Told Trump He Could Say 'Whatever You Want' About Him

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Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Maher revealed on October 12 that Trump had invited him back to the White House for a second dinner.

"Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time," Trump griped.

He went to slam Maher, claiming, "You're not transformative, you're a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS that America, and the World, is unfortunately subjected to."

The former Politically Incorrect host previously revealed that he had been hopeful about their second dinner, saying on the October 12 episode of his Club Random podcast that the president contacted him out "out of the blue" to ask him to the White House again.

"I was like, great. And he was really nice. Like, 'I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time,'" Maher said Trump assured him.

"And I texted back, and I said, 'You know what? You're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I'm just glad we're talking," the HBO star noted.

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