'Enraged' Trump Ordered Natalie Harp to Post Blistering Takedown of Bill Maher After Comic Made Epstein Quip During Show

The 80-year-old president tuned in to the HBO host's weekly Real Time show on October 23 to watch his former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt 's debut appearance, but was left "enraged" by Maher's monologue, which included a Jeffrey Epstein jibe.

"Trump said this is fair game . A 12-year-old r-pe victim is fair game? I know that looks bad. It sounds better on a birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein," Maher quipped before noting, "Oh, we kid."

Trump reportedly blew his top after Maher cracked a savage joke about the alleged birthday greeting the president penned for Epstein, which was reportedly included in a 2003 album of personal messages from the disgraced financier's friends and powerful associates to celebrate his 50th birthday. Trump has steadfastly denied writing the note.

It opened with the salvo, "Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher," and went on to compare their dinner in the spring of 2025 with their most recent sit-down.

It was reported the "furious" commander-in-chief dictated the 1,322-word Truth Social post to Harp while they were traveling aboard Air Force One, which she dutifully posted on Sunday, October 25.

According to a publication , Trump was "enraged" by the joke, as well as by one in which Maher snarked about his recent dinner with the president at the White House , saying, "Could not have been treated better if I was Russian."

Trump also noted, "Also, I wanted to tell Bill that he’s a major POTHEAD. He's got to stop, it's very bad for his health.

"He looked like h--- this time. Bill was drunk and had alcohol in his hand as he walked through the White House," the president described, saying Maher was joined by sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and musician Kid Rock .

"After the second dinner, Bill’s 'show' was far worse than the first. He went crazy!" Trump ranted, calling the host "gutless."

"After the first dinner, Bill Maher was friendly; I guess everyone walked away pleased. He gave me a good first show... and then reverted back to his former self, and his old ways. I understand that. He’s doing his thing. I never took it very personally," Trump wrote.

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Maher revealed on October 12 that Trump had invited him back to the White House for a second dinner.

"Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time," Trump griped.

He went to slam Maher, claiming, "You're not transformative, you're a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS that America, and the World, is unfortunately subjected to."

The former Politically Incorrect host previously revealed that he had been hopeful about their second dinner, saying on the October 12 episode of his Club Random podcast that the president contacted him out "out of the blue" to ask him to the White House again.

"I was like, great. And he was really nice. Like, 'I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time,'" Maher said Trump assured him.

"And I texted back, and I said, 'You know what? You're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I'm just glad we're talking," the HBO star noted.