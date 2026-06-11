Trump's Epstein Birthday Note Nightmare: Prez's $10Billion Lawsuit Gets Hit With New Filing After He Claimed Graphic Drawing to Pedo Was 'Fake'

According to the new filing, the publication has accused Trump of trying to "subvert" the First Amendment with the head-turning lawsuit, and agrees that the complaint "does not remedy any of the defects identified in the Court's dismissal order" and instead "compounds them."

It adds, "This Court held once that Plaintiff failed to state a defamation claim against Defendants. The [amended complaint] only bolsters the conclusion that he can never do so."

U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles tossed the suit earlier this year, ruling the president failed to show the publication "acted with actual malice," which is required in a defamation case.

At the time, the court had allowed the 79-year-old to file an amended complaint, which is what the new filing is in response to.