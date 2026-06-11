Trump's Epstein Birthday Note Nightmare: Prez's $10Billion Lawsuit Gets Hit With New Filing After He Claimed Graphic Drawing to Pedo Was 'Fake'
June 11 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
President Trump's wild $10billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal now has a key update, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the publication has asked a judge to shut down the suit "once and for all," in a new court filing.
The nightmare between the controversial politician and the paper launched after it was reported that Trump had sent a graphic letter to Jeffrey Epstein for the pedo's 50th birthday, which was included in a book put together by his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2003.
Court Filing Details Revealed
According to the new filing, the publication has accused Trump of trying to "subvert" the First Amendment with the head-turning lawsuit, and agrees that the complaint "does not remedy any of the defects identified in the Court's dismissal order" and instead "compounds them."
It adds, "This Court held once that Plaintiff failed to state a defamation claim against Defendants. The [amended complaint] only bolsters the conclusion that he can never do so."
U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles tossed the suit earlier this year, ruling the president failed to show the publication "acted with actual malice," which is required in a defamation case.
At the time, the court had allowed the 79-year-old to file an amended complaint, which is what the new filing is in response to.
To show malice occurred, the former reality star must not prove that the paper knowingly published a false statement that damaged his reputation, or published the statement with a reckless disregard for the truth.
In their filing, the paper makes clear that their report, published in July 2025, showed the "well-documented relationship with Epstein," as it is known, both Trump and Epstein had crossed paths around the time the book was compiled.
The publication is now looking for the lawsuit to be dismissed and is asking for attorney fees and costs under Florida's anti-SLAPP law. The law punishes anyone who brings meritless lawsuits against those exercising free speech for intimidation.
The disturbing birthday note includes a sketch of a naked lady for Epstein's milestone birthday, and concludes with a signature noted as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman.
The Epstein Birthday Note: 'A Pal Is a Wonderful Thing'
The alleged message to the convicted s-x offender is written as a conversation between Trump and Epstein, with the president telling him, "they have certain things in common."
"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the birthday note concludes.
Trump was quick to fire back at the shock accusations at the time, claiming, "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words." He would later take it up a notch, this time raging on Truth Social.
"The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk," Trump went off. Also, I don't draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper..."
Trump the Artist?
Just one day after his rant, Trump, who once branded Epstein a "terrific guy," filed the lawsuit in federal court in Florida, accusing the paper, which is owned by Murdoch, of publishing a false story.
Despite Trump claiming not to have that artist's touch, several of his drawings have been auctioned off for charity in the past.
A Manhattan skyline sketch, drawn by the wealthy businessman in 2005 and featuring Trump Tower, sold for $29,184 at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2017.