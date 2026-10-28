Scott Jennings Brands Trump's Rant About Bill Maher 'Miraculous' — But Admits He Doesn't Know Why Prez Is 'So Upset' With HBO Host
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Scott Jennings branded Donald Trump's latest rant about Bill Maher "miraculous," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Recently, the HBO star paid a visit to White House, which he went on to discuss on his show Real Time. However, the President didn't seem to appreciate this and made it clear in a fiery Truth Social post.
Donald Trump Slams Bill Maher
On Sunday, October 25, he took to the social media platform to slam the comedian, labeling him a "loser" and advising him not to reach out again.
The tirade earned mixed reactions from the public. And while some believe Trump took the situation entirely too far, others seem impressed.
This includes Jennings, who discussed the ordeal during a recent appearance on CNN NewsNight. When asked by guest host Michael Smerconish why Trump's post was so lengthy, he offered him unexpected praise.
"I mean, our president has a lot to say about this," Jennings began.
Scott Jennings Calls Trump Rant 'Miraculous'
"I think it's sort of miraculous that the president of the United States issues such detailed missives about all sorts of things going on in our culture," Jennings continued. "He does the same thing in front of the press when they come and ask him questions. He goes on at length about things."
"You can call Donald Trump a lot of things," he noted. "One thing you can never say about him is we don't know what’s on his mind."
"What's left of his mind," commentator Van Jones interjected.
Scott Jennings 'Kind of' Likes Bill Maher
Jennings continued to stick up for the President, though he admitted he didn't quite understand his outrage over Maher's remarks.
"Oh, come on," he said. "By the way, and I have to say, I kind of like Bill Maher. I mean, Bill Maher has been basically a rational actor."
"I used to not like him that much, but he has become a rational actor trying to tell the left, like my buddy Van here, trying to pull them back from the brink of insanity. A very rational guy. So, I don't know why he's so upset with him," Jennings concluded.
Bill Maher Reportedly 'Embarrassed' About Trump Tirade
For now, Maher has yet to publicly respond to Trump's Truth Social post.
An inside source, however, claims it left the personality feeling "totally embarrassed."