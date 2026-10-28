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Home > Politics > Bill Maher

Scott Jennings Brands Trump's Rant About Bill Maher 'Miraculous' — But Admits He Doesn't Know Why Prez Is 'So Upset' With HBO Host

Split image of Scott Jennings, Bill Maher, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Scott Jennings is still in Donald Trump's corner after his rant about Bill Maher.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

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Scott Jennings branded Donald Trump's latest rant about Bill Maher "miraculous," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Recently, the HBO star paid a visit to White House, which he went on to discuss on his show Real Time. However, the President didn't seem to appreciate this and made it clear in a fiery Truth Social post.

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Image of Donald Trump recently went off on Bill Maher on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Trump recently went off on Bill Maher on Truth Social.

On Sunday, October 25, he took to the social media platform to slam the comedian, labeling him a "loser" and advising him not to reach out again.

The tirade earned mixed reactions from the public. And while some believe Trump took the situation entirely too far, others seem impressed.

This includes Jennings, who discussed the ordeal during a recent appearance on CNN NewsNight. When asked by guest host Michael Smerconish why Trump's post was so lengthy, he offered him unexpected praise.

"I mean, our president has a lot to say about this," Jennings began.

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Scott Jennings Calls Trump Rant 'Miraculous'

Image of Scott Jennings claims the public always knows what's on Donald Trump's mind.
Source: MEGA

Jennings claims the public always knows what's on Trump's mind.

"I think it's sort of miraculous that the president of the United States issues such detailed missives about all sorts of things going on in our culture," Jennings continued. "He does the same thing in front of the press when they come and ask him questions. He goes on at length about things."

"You can call Donald Trump a lot of things," he noted. "One thing you can never say about him is we don't know what’s on his mind."

"What's left of his mind," commentator Van Jones interjected.

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Scott Jennings 'Kind of' Likes Bill Maher

Image of According to Scott Jennings, he doesn't understand Donald Trump's outrage over Bill Maher.
Source: MEGA

According to Jennings, he doesn't understand Trump's outrage over Maher.

Jennings continued to stick up for the President, though he admitted he didn't quite understand his outrage over Maher's remarks.

"Oh, come on," he said. "By the way, and I have to say, I kind of like Bill Maher. I mean, Bill Maher has been basically a rational actor."

"I used to not like him that much, but he has become a rational actor trying to tell the left, like my buddy Van here, trying to pull them back from the brink of insanity. A very rational guy. So, I don't know why he's so upset with him," Jennings concluded.

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Image of An insider claims that Bill Maher is 'totally embarrassed' about Trump's tirade.
Source: MEGA

An insider claims that Maher is 'totally embarrassed' about Trump's tirade.

For now, Maher has yet to publicly respond to Trump's Truth Social post.

An inside source, however, claims it left the personality feeling "totally embarrassed."

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