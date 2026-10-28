Scott Jennings Brands Trump's Rant About Bill Maher 'Miraculous' — But Admits He Doesn't Know Why Prez Is 'So Upset' With HBO Host

On Sunday, October 25, he took to the social media platform to slam the comedian, labeling him a "loser" and advising him not to reach out again.

The tirade earned mixed reactions from the public. And while some believe Trump took the situation entirely too far, others seem impressed.

This includes Jennings, who discussed the ordeal during a recent appearance on CNN NewsNight. When asked by guest host Michael Smerconish why Trump's post was so lengthy, he offered him unexpected praise.

"I mean, our president has a lot to say about this," Jennings began.