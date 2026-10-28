'The View' Co-hosts Mock Trump Over White House Dinner and 1,300 Word Rant Slamming Bill Maher: 'How Much Time Does He Have?'

Trump later took to Truth Social to rip Maher to shreds in a more than 1,300-word rant, labeling him a "loser."

"There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it," he claimed. "Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless."

On The View, the panel questioned why the president would take the time and energy to write such a lengthy tirade.

“How much time does he have on his hands?” Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.

Meanwhile, Sara Haines quipped, “He could try leading the country.”