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Home > News > The View

'The View' Co-hosts Mock Trump Over White House Dinner and 1,300 Word Rant Slamming Bill Maher: 'How Much Time Does He Have?'

Split image of Donald Trump and 'The View' cast
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of 'The View,' the hosts discussed Donald Trump's rant about Bill Maher.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

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The women of The View have a lot to say about Donald Trump's latest tangent, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During the Monday, October 26, episode of the morning show, the co-hosts discussed Bill Maher's recent dinner at the White House. Shortly after his visit, the comedian spoke about it on Real Time as he called out the POTUS' sinking approval ratings.

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Donald Trump Slams Bill Maher

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Image of Donald Trump recently slammed Bill Maher in a fiery Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently slammed Bill Maher in a fiery Truth Social post.

Trump later took to Truth Social to rip Maher to shreds in a more than 1,300-word rant, labeling him a "loser."

"There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won’t waste time in FACT CHECKING him. He isn’t worth it," he claimed. "Bill: Don’t call anymore. It’s useless."

On The View, the panel questioned why the president would take the time and energy to write such a lengthy tirade.

“How much time does he have on his hands?” Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.

Meanwhile, Sara Haines quipped, “He could try leading the country.”

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Wouldn't Pay Trump a 'Social' Visit

Image of The women of 'The View' recently called out Trump for going off on Bill Maher.
Source: MEGA

The women of 'The View' recently called out Trump for going off on Bill Maher.

Griffin also reflected on her previous statements that she'd be willing to have a meal with Trump at the White House.

"I would not say yes to a social call at the White House," she asserted. "I would always say yes in two forms: in a journalist capacity, if you’re there and they say you can interview the president and nothing’s off limits, or in an advocacy capacity."

“I remember when Kim Kardashian got a lot of flack for going into the Trump White House in the first term," Griffin continued. "She ended up being instrumental in the First Step Act being passed, which was the most consequential criminal justice legislation in over a decade. So I’m like, if you can make a small benefit for good, I think you should do it.”

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Ana Navarro on Visiting the White House

Image of According to Ana Navarro, Donald Trump is a 'lost cause.'
Source: MEGA

According to Ana Navarro, Donald Trump is a 'lost cause.'

Ana Navarro interjected, arguing that while some people could be persuaded, Trump isn't one of them.

“For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," she explained. "What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they’re going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn’t happen, he doesn’t like it.”

Navarro went on to reflect on visiting Barack Obama back in 2013 alongside other Latino leaders.

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Ana Navarro Compares Trump and Obama

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Image of Ana Navarro believes visiting Donald Trump would be unproductive.
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro believes visiting Donald Trump would be unproductive.

“Out of that meeting came open lines of communication between immigration advocates and Latino leaders and the president of the United States, even when we didn’t agree," she noted.

"But when you go and eat Donald Trump’s food and drink Donald Trump’s booze, expect that what he wants is for you to get out there and lie about Donald Trump," Navarro concluded.

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