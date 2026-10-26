Rosie O'Donnell Praises Ana Navarro for Shutting Down 'The View' Co-Hosts After They Joke About Dinner With Trump

O'Donnell made her stance on the conversation clear in her response to a fan-made video.

"I love Ana," she commented, also reposting the video to her Instagram profile. O'Donnell has been a vocal critic of Trump for decades, and the two of them have clashed publicly in the past.

As for what Navarro had to say about dining with Trump, she argued that their conversation would be unproductive and that she'd be unwilling to look past his transgressions.