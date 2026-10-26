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Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell Praises Ana Navarro for Shutting Down 'The View' Co-Hosts After They Joke About Dinner With Trump

Split image of Rosie O'Donnell, Donald Trump, and Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell praised Ana Navarro after she pushed back on her co-hosts over having dinner with Trump.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell has praised Ana Navarro for calling out her The View co-hosts, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On the morning talk show last week, the co-hosts discussed celebrities visiting the White House to have dinner with Donald Trump, and while some of the women seemed open to visiting the President, Navarro was quick to shut the idea down.

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Rosie O'Donnell Commends Ana Navarro

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Image of Rosie O'Donnell recently commended Ana Navarro for her comments about Trump.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell recently commended Ana Navarro for her comments about Trump.

O'Donnell made her stance on the conversation clear in her response to a fan-made video.

"I love Ana," she commented, also reposting the video to her Instagram profile. O'Donnell has been a vocal critic of Trump for decades, and the two of them have clashed publicly in the past.

As for what Navarro had to say about dining with Trump, she argued that their conversation would be unproductive and that she'd be unwilling to look past his transgressions.

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Ana Navarro Defends Latinos

Image of During a recent episode of 'The View,' Ana Navarro explained why she'd never have dinner with Trump.
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of 'The View,' Navarro explained why she'd never have dinner with Trump.

"No way in h-ll, no way in h-ll I would want to break bread or be in the same room with a man whose administration is hunting Latinos," she asserted. "What he’s doing to Latinos is criminal."

She didn't stop there, however. Navarro continued to slam the Trump administration for its treament of Latinos over the years.

"I know it makes zero difference," she explained. "I know that he has seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he's lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty."

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Ana Navarro Slams Trump

Image of Ana Navarro recently slammed the Trump administration for its treatment of Latinos.
Source: MEGA

Navarro previously slammed the Trump administration for its treatment of Latinos.

"They are killing Latinos," Navarro claimed. "Chasing them, hunting them, racially profiling them, torturing them, sending them to places in far-off Africa."

"You think I'm going to go share a meal with him?" the 54-year-old asked.

"The Republican incumbent congresswoman from Miami, Maria Salazar, put out an ad, looking at him in the face and saying, 'You have gone too far on immigration, and the Latinos who put you into office feel betrayed,'" she noted.

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Ana Navarro Refuses to 'Normalize' Trump

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Image of According to Ana Navarro, she's not willing to give Trump 'the time of day.'
Source: MEGA

According to Navarro, she's not willing to give Trump 'the time of day.'

"His administration has gotten even worse," she claimed. "Every single day, there are people, including U.S. citizens, who look like me and talk like me, who are being targeted and dragged through the streets of America."

"I’m not gonna normalize that man," Navarro concluded. "I'm not gonna give him the time of day."

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