Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

'The View' Star Ana Navarro Admits Voting for Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump Was 'Liberating': 'I No Longer Feel Chained'

A photo of Ana Navarro alongside a photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro admitted she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Profile Image

Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ana Navarro has admitted she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, despite her prior conservative ties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While speaking on The View, Navarro explained that flipping parties "was a hard thing to do," as she was a member of the Republican Party acting as a political strategist on campaigns.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Reflects on Hillary Clinton Vote

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Navarro felt the vote pulled her away from the two party system.

Article continues below advertisement

Navarro noted the vote for Clinton "liberated" her "because I no longer feel chained to one party or another."

She added, "And it's forced me to look at what candidates stand for, what their policies are, what they are proposing, what I want."

Her candor on her voting record was not the first time Navarro stood against President Trump. The panel of women on The View have all, at some point, spoken out in defiance of MAGA leadership, despite their own longstanding beliefs.

When the floor opened up to speak about Joe Rogan, who recently offered some surprising criticism of Trump, Navarro jumped on the opportunity to relate.

She admitted she reconsidered her political views, noting, "I think this idea that if you're born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you're born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat, is intellectually lazy."

The 54-year-old admitted her voting record, up until the 2016 election, was "down the ballot Republican." However, that's no longer her prerogative.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Reconsiders Opinion on Gun Policies

A photo of Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Navarro's family suffered a tremendous loss in a shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Her voting history wasn't the only change she reflected on. Navarro also discussed gun control, especially after her own family experienced a tragedy.

"My cousin's son was killed at Pulse (nightclub), and now you better believe that I look at what the candidates' gun policies are," she said.

After the incident, Navarro reconsidered her priorities, integrating the issue of gun control more closely into her voting plans.

"So I do think that evolving means living, and living means evolving," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Flips on MAGA Leader

A photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

'The View' co-star Alyssa Farah Griffin voted all Republican – except Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Navarro isn't the only one to turn on the Republican candidate. Alyssa Farah Griffin, also a conservative voice on The View, admitted she did not vote for Trump.

In 2024, Griffin, who worked in Trump's administration during his first term, voted for a Democrat for the first time in her life. She candidly told viewers her vote was "on loan" to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

When it came to the rest of her ballot, Griffin turned her attention and support back to the Republican Party.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of roller coaster and Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem

Six Flags Over Georgia Guests Left More 'Cautious' as Park Reopens After Man's Fatal Fall From Goliath

Split image of Donald Trump and Bill Maher

Bill Maher Says Trump Is 'Cooked' as Republicans Are in 'Serious Trouble' in Midterms — Just Days Before Podcaster's 'Great' Dinner With Prez

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Seethes Over 'The View' Hosts

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump claimed the co-hosts have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

The View hosts' Trump-critical opinions have gotten them into quite a tizzy with the president and his vocal allies. The 80-year-old has repeatedly called the show and the hosts a variety of insults, including "demented," "dumb," and "dirty."

He branded them the way he does many of his adversaries – by claiming they have "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

In July 2025, a White House spokesperson loosely threatened to get their show canceled. After co-host Joy Behar claimed Trump was "jealous" of former President Barack Obama, White House rep Taylor Rogers claimed Behar should tread lightly and "self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

The warning was made after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was announced to be coming to an end following a legal spat between CBS' parent company and Trump.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.