'The View' Star Ana Navarro Admits Voting for Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump Was 'Liberating': 'I No Longer Feel Chained'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro has admitted she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, despite her prior conservative ties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking on The View, Navarro explained that flipping parties "was a hard thing to do," as she was a member of the Republican Party acting as a political strategist on campaigns.
Ana Navarro Reflects on Hillary Clinton Vote
Navarro noted the vote for Clinton "liberated" her "because I no longer feel chained to one party or another."
She added, "And it's forced me to look at what candidates stand for, what their policies are, what they are proposing, what I want."
Her candor on her voting record was not the first time Navarro stood against President Trump. The panel of women on The View have all, at some point, spoken out in defiance of MAGA leadership, despite their own longstanding beliefs.
When the floor opened up to speak about Joe Rogan, who recently offered some surprising criticism of Trump, Navarro jumped on the opportunity to relate.
She admitted she reconsidered her political views, noting, "I think this idea that if you're born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you're born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat, is intellectually lazy."
The 54-year-old admitted her voting record, up until the 2016 election, was "down the ballot Republican." However, that's no longer her prerogative.
Ana Navarro Reconsiders Opinion on Gun Policies
Her voting history wasn't the only change she reflected on. Navarro also discussed gun control, especially after her own family experienced a tragedy.
"My cousin's son was killed at Pulse (nightclub), and now you better believe that I look at what the candidates' gun policies are," she said.
After the incident, Navarro reconsidered her priorities, integrating the issue of gun control more closely into her voting plans.
"So I do think that evolving means living, and living means evolving," she noted.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Flips on MAGA Leader
Navarro isn't the only one to turn on the Republican candidate. Alyssa Farah Griffin, also a conservative voice on The View, admitted she did not vote for Trump.
In 2024, Griffin, who worked in Trump's administration during his first term, voted for a Democrat for the first time in her life. She candidly told viewers her vote was "on loan" to former Vice President Kamala Harris.
When it came to the rest of her ballot, Griffin turned her attention and support back to the Republican Party.
Donald Trump Seethes Over 'The View' Hosts
The View hosts' Trump-critical opinions have gotten them into quite a tizzy with the president and his vocal allies. The 80-year-old has repeatedly called the show and the hosts a variety of insults, including "demented," "dumb," and "dirty."
He branded them the way he does many of his adversaries – by claiming they have "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
In July 2025, a White House spokesperson loosely threatened to get their show canceled. After co-host Joy Behar claimed Trump was "jealous" of former President Barack Obama, White House rep Taylor Rogers claimed Behar should tread lightly and "self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
The warning was made after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was announced to be coming to an end following a legal spat between CBS' parent company and Trump.