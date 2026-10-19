'The View' Star Ana Navarro Admits Voting for Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump Was 'Liberating': 'I No Longer Feel Chained'

Navarro noted the vote for Clinton "liberated" her "because I no longer feel chained to one party or another."

She added, "And it's forced me to look at what candidates stand for, what their policies are, what they are proposing, what I want."

Her candor on her voting record was not the first time Navarro stood against President Trump. The panel of women on The View have all, at some point, spoken out in defiance of MAGA leadership, despite their own longstanding beliefs.

When the floor opened up to speak about Joe Rogan, who recently offered some surprising criticism of Trump, Navarro jumped on the opportunity to relate.

She admitted she reconsidered her political views, noting, "I think this idea that if you're born a Republican, you have to die a Republican, or if you're born a Democrat, you have to die a Democrat, is intellectually lazy."

The 54-year-old admitted her voting record, up until the 2016 election, was "down the ballot Republican." However, that's no longer her prerogative.