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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Inside Joe Rogan's Rocky Relationship With Trump — as Controversial Podcaster Addresses His 'Falling-Out' With Prez

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Joe Rogan criticized the Iran war and ICE tactics.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas asked Joe Rogan how he feels about Donald Trump now, as the podcaster criticized the president's second-term policies and questioned campaign promises. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Douglas put Rogan on the spot about his support for the President during an appearance on Wednesday, October 14, on The Joe Rogan Experience.

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Michael Douglas Presses Joe Rogan on Donald Trump Support After Iran War

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Douglas pressed Rogan on his thoughts about the president.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, asked the podcast host directly how he feels about Trump now. Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024 but has since criticized several of the administration's policies, including its military actions and immigration enforcement.

"I know that's how you felt,” Douglas said after Rogan described his past objections to Democratic positions on cash bail, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and calls to "defund" the police.

"What I'm curious about is, how do you feel now?" the movie star asked.

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Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump's Iran policy

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Rogan has called out some of Trump's policies in the past.

Rogan said some of Trump's campaign promises hadn’t held up, pointing to the president’s pledge to avoid new wars.

"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real," Rogan said. "Like one of them was the 'No wars.' Well, look, we're at war with Iran, so that wasn't real."

Rogan called the conflict a "giant quagmire" and said many Americans who voted for Trump expected the country to stay out of war.

He also criticized the administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, taking issue with masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and what he described as a militarized presence in cities.

"It's nuts to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus," Rogan said, referring to ICE recruitment.

He argued that allowing armed officers to operate without clear identification could lead people to view the enforcement effort as an overreach.

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Michael Douglas Questions Joe Rogan's Political Shifts

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Douglas and Rogan exchanged thoughts on the president..

Douglas also asked Rogan how he reconciles having supported both Sen. Bernie Sanders and Trump. Rogan replied that people can make arguments for many political positions, whether they genuinely hold them or enjoy taking a contrarian stance.

Rogan hasn't definitively said whether he regrets endorsing Trump. His criticism of the president's policies has drawn attention because he was widely viewed as an influential voice in Trump's 2024 campaign.

The White House has defended Trump's actions, saying the president is protecting the United States under an "America First" agenda.

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Michael Douglas: U.S. Is 'Flirting With Autocracy'

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The movie star previously said the country is 'flirting with autocracy.'

Douglas has been more direct about his concerns over Trump. In an interview with IndieWire last July, he said the country was "flirting with autocracy" and expressed worry about the state of American democracy.

"I am worried, I am nervous," Douglas said at the time, adding that people have a responsibility to look out for one another. The actor appeared on Rogan's podcast while promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride.

Their exchange highlighted the widening divide between Rogan's earlier support for Trump and his current objections to the administration’s foreign and domestic policies.

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