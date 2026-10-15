Inside Joe Rogan's Rocky Relationship With Trump — as Controversial Podcaster Addresses His 'Falling-Out' With Prez

Rogan said some of Trump's campaign promises hadn’t held up, pointing to the president’s pledge to avoid new wars.

"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real," Rogan said. "Like one of them was the 'No wars.' Well, look, we're at war with Iran, so that wasn't real."

Rogan called the conflict a "giant quagmire" and said many Americans who voted for Trump expected the country to stay out of war.

He also criticized the administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, taking issue with masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and what he described as a militarized presence in cities.

"It's nuts to just give someone a $50,000 signing bonus," Rogan said, referring to ICE recruitment.

He argued that allowing armed officers to operate without clear identification could lead people to view the enforcement effort as an overreach.