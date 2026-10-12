EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Mocked Over 'Photoshopped' Memoir Cover

The Oscar -winning actor, 82, released One Helluva Ride on October 6, with signed editions of his autobiography sold through major retailers in the United States, Canada, and Britain.

Michael Douglas is facing fresh scrutiny over his new memoir as questions about allegedly manipulated cover photography have added to a controversy surrounding supposedly hand-signed copies of the Hollywood legend's autobiography, which was exclusively revealed by RadarOnline.com .

We have revealed how collectors have questioned similarities between some autographs on the copies – and the book's promotional imagery and cover have now prompted separate questions about whether Douglas has been presented with an artificially youthful appearance.

The cover controversy centers on the apparent contrast between Douglas' image on the book and his appearance at public engagements, where he has looked considerably older and more frail.

A Hollywood publicity insider said: "The striking thing about Michael's memoir cover is just how youthful and polished he's been made to appear compared to his appearances on social media videos and in interviews to plug the book.

"He is 82 years of age, and anyone who has followed his recent public appearances knows that he looks considerably older than the image being used to promote the book."

"There's nothing remotely wrong with looking your age, particularly when you've had a career as extraordinary as Michael's," the source noted. "He's been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for decades, and the fact that he's still working and attracting enormous public interest in his eighties is something worth celebrating.