EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas' Signed Memoir Faces Autopen Questions as Fans Spot Uncanny Similarities

The 82-year-old Oscar winner released One Helluva Ride on October 6, with signed copies offered through Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Premiere Collectibles in America, Indigo in Canada and British retailers including Waterstones and Rough Trade.

Michael Douglas 's new memoir has sparked an autograph controversy after collectors discovered striking similarities between signatures in supposedly hand-signed editions, prompting speculation some could have been reproduced using an autopen rather than personally written by the Hollywood legend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Douglas' new memoir has sparked a mystery over its signed copies.

But photographs comparing different copies have prompted scrutiny over unusually consistent handwriting, alongside noticeably different versions of Douglas' signature.

The concerns have emerged within the Hollywood autograph collecting community, where enthusiasts had been discussing the book for months before publication.

One collector said: "I ordered one at Waterstones but already have serious doubts they will be authentic."

The collector cited concerns about other celebrity memoirs published within the Hachette group, which also owns Douglas' American publisher, Grand Central Publishing.

Another collector said about signed versions of Douglas' memoir: "BEWARE… same publisher as the Liza autopens."

Photographs supplied by autograph enthusiasts show examples featuring relatively abbreviated signatures alongside others in which Douglas' first and last names appear more fully formed.

Some pairs of signatures display remarkably similar curves, connecting strokes and letter formations, raising questions about whether the resemblance reflects habitual handwriting or mechanical reproduction.