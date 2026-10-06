EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Resented' Drug-Addicted Son at the Height of His Dependence Issues — 'I Didn't Fully Understand Addiction'

According to Douglas, his son's condition "worsened" after returning to high school following a stint at boarding school. As a teenager, Cameron began mixing cocaine and heroin, which was called "speedballs."

"At the time, even though I had been to rehab myself, I didn’t fully understand addiction," Douglas writes.

He worked to support his son through the drug addiction, but it wasn't easy. He recalled receiving "middle-of-the-night calls" from Cameron, which became routine for the family. However, they only became increasingly "worrying."

Douglas' care only turned darker. "Guilt was replaced by resentment. I could not believe that my son, whom I loved dearly, would keep slamming his head into a brick wall like this over and over," the Oscar winner recalls.