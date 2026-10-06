EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Had a Forbidden Romance With His Mother’s Close Friend When He Was in His 20s — 'She Was My Mrs. Robinson'

In his memoir, One Helluva Ride, the actor recalled having a fling with his mother's friend after stepping away from the University of Southern California, Santa Barbara, for a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Michael Douglas took a break from college, he turned into a bit of a bad boy, riding motorcycles and engaging in a forbidden romance.

Douglas admitted throughout grade school he struggled with attracting female attention. While they were in awe at his father's high-profile status, the girls in his grade were turned off by his age. He was often two years younger than his peers, so girls only used his status to make other guys jealous.

However, as he grew up, he began to attract attention from women much older than him.

In the tell-all tome, Douglas wrote about having a fling with his mother's friend while his mom and stepfather were away. The woman was staying at the family's house at the time.

"She was eyeing the motorcycle, so I asked if she wanted a ride," he remembered.

That motorcycle ride kicked off a sexual relationship after she "wrapped her arms tightly around me." Douglas remembered her pressing "her body against mine." Wary that he might be "imagining it," Douglas initially disregarded the advance.

However, after spending time chatting on the beach, he "picked up on her vibe." When he drove her home, she once again "pressed into him," so he "leaned back." The woman, in response, only "pressed harder," leaving no room for Douglas to question it.

"When we got back to the house, we wasted no time," he shared.