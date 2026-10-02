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Home > News > Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas Blows Lid Off Secret Kathleen Turner Affair — Reveals He'd 'Sneak' Into Her Hotel Room During 'Romancing the Stone'

Photo of Micael Douglas and Kathleen Turner
Source: MEGA ; 20th century fox

Michael Douglas finally confirmed he and Kathleen Turner were intimate while filming 1984's 'Romancing the Stone' MEGA

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Oct. 2 2026, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas has finally come clean about one of Hollywood's best-kept secrets, admitting that he and co-star Kathleen Turner fell hard for each other and became secret lovers while filming 1984's iconic adventure romance Romancing the Stone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair spent more than 40 years denying anything intimate happened between them, but now, Douglas, 82, has gone into great detail about how it "wasn’t a fly-by-night affair" in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

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Michael Douglas' Marriage Was in 'Bad Place' When He Fell for Turner

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Photo of Michael and Diandra Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas claimed he and wife Diandra were 'separated' when he began his romance with Kathleen Turner.

Douglas, who was a producer on the film, became enchanted with Turner, now 72, during their initial meeting about the project.

"Kathleen was smart, funny, and sexy with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other," he wrote.

The Wall Street star admitted his marriage to then-wife Diandra was already in a “bad place." The two wed in 1977 after knowing each other for only six weeks. A year later, they welcomed their only child, son Cameron.

Douglas claimed both he and Diandra were already having “extramarital affairs,” and confessed he had an intimate relationship with Romancing the Stone screenwriter Diane Thomas before cameras began rolling on the blockbuster.

"I left for Mexico still technically married, but separated," Douglas described his marital status ahead of filming the '80s classic.

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'It Was a Lie' That 'Nothing Ever Happened'

Photo of Micael Douglas and Kathleen Turner
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas revealed he and Kathleen Turner kept up the 'lie' that nothing happened.

Douglas confessed that audiences had every right to believe he and Turner were having an affair.

"The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film," he wrote.

The duo both firmly denied it through the film's promotion, its 1985 sequel Jewel of the Nile, and the duo's third movie together, 1989's dark comedy War of the Roses.

Douglas admitted he denied anything intimate happened between the duo as recently as "a few years" ago while promoting his Netflix comedy, The Kominsky Method.

He writes, "The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,' and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie."

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'We Were Able to Keep Our Involvement Hidden'

Photo of Micael Douglas and Kathleen Turner
Source: 20th Century Fox

Michael Douglas claimed he was 'knocked sideways' by how hard he fell for Kathleen Turner.

Douglas gushed that during production of the film, "Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship."

"It wasn’t a fly-by-night affair; it grew naturally from how closely we were working together, how much pressure we were under, how much we respected and cared for one another, and how attracted we were to each other."

He added, "Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen."

Douglas noted how their romance grew organically and that the two "never hit a rough spot."

"We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers. Following an exhausting day of shooting in the jungle, we’d go out and have a meal, or head out with the group, and afterward I would sneak into her hotel room after everybody was asleep," he shared.

Douglas said it was a different time, and they were able to move more freely while keeping the romance under wraps from even director Robert Zemeckis and their co-star Danny DeVito, who were both "unaware" of the affair.

Referring to their characters, adventurer Jack Colton and romance novelist Joan Wilder, Douglas explained, "There were no cameras in elevators, no assistants using cell phones to take pictures. As Jack and Joan were falling in love, Kathleen and I were keeping the chemistry alive. We kept our involvement hidden."

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Michael Douglas' Estranged Wife and Son's Set Visit Ended His Affair

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Photo of Michael and Cameron Douglas.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas claimed he and Kathleen Turner ended things for the sake of his son.

The affair ended after Diandra brought their son, Cameron, down to Mexico to visit his dad on set, and her "women's intuition" made her suspicious that Douglas and Turner were involved.

"At some point, she was alone with Kathleen and made it clear to her that we were still married. Her view of the terms of our separation was different from mine. This gave Kathleen pause. She didn’t want to interfere," the Oscar winner wrote.

Douglas claimed after that visit, "Kathleen and I ended things, and I went back to Diandra."

"I did it for Cameron, but we shouldn’t have gotten back together."

The Basic Instinct star and Diandra finally split in 1995 and finalized their divorce in 2000.

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