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Home > Celebrity > Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas Snaps at Reporter Over Intimacy 'Addiction' Rumors in Tense Interview for Upcoming Memoir

Photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

According to Michael Douglas, he was a 'healthy product of the 60s.'

Oct. 5 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas snapped at a reporter after he was prodded about rumors that he is addicted to intimacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar winner is currently doing press for his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, which is slated for release on October 6. In the book, he opens up about substance abuse, battling cancer, past relationships, and more.

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'I Want It to Be Monogamous'

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Image of Michael Douglas' memoir, 'One Helluva Ride,' is slated for release on October 6, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Douglas pushed back on a reporter when questions about his love life was mentioned.

During an interview over the weekend, the actor was asked whether or not readers can expect it to be "full of s-x." Douglas quickly shut this theory down, insisting that he only discusses "a couple" of his former partners in the book.

The interviewer went on to mention that Douglas had to end his relationship "with five women" before he was able to make things official with his current wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"No, no, it’s not what it was," Douglas explained, according to the publication.

"What Catherine said is, if we’re going to continue this, then I want it to be monogamous," he clarified. "And so I therefore, that evening, you know, made some calls to some people I was seeing, and that was that."

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Michael Douglas Corrects Interviewer

Image of In Michael Douglas' new memoir, he opens up about substance abuse, battling cancer, and more.
Source: MEGA

Douglas' new memoir, he opens up about substance abuse, battling cancer, and more.

"In the following silence, his expression suggests that he thinks he’s just corrected me," the interviewer noted. Douglas later denied having slept "with so many women," claiming that he simply doesn't "see it that way."

He then questioned the UK's fascination with s-x altogether.

"I was a healthy product of the '60s," the movie star declared. "My curiosity is why, of all countries, of all the press that I do, why are the Brits so consumed with the issues of s-x?"

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Michael Douglas Denies Addiction: 'It Wasn't True'

Image of During a recent interview, Michael Douglas shut down the long-standing rumor that he went to rehab for sex addiction.
Source: MEGA

The actor has denied the rumor he is addicted to 's-x.'

According to the interviewer, his tone was "accusatory and his eyes narrow[ed]."

Douglas proceeded to address the long-standing rumor that he went to rehab for s-x addiction sometime in the 90s.

"A British tabloid editor came up with this story, which, thank you very much, here we are talking about at 82," he claimed. "It happens with the tabloids and, well, I won't blame your country alone, but you're probably better known for it than most. It wasn't true.”

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Michael Douglas Talks Catherine Zeta-Jones

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Photo of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

According to Douglas, his relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones is 'in good shape.'

Douglas was also asked about his brief 2013 split from Zeta-Jones.

"I mean, I don't know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know," he pointed out. "And so, you know, we're good. We're in good shape. It’s all I can say."

The Wall Street actor and Zeta-Jones tied the knot in 2000. They have welcomed two kids, but Douglas shares one son with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

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