Michael Douglas Snaps at Reporter Over Intimacy 'Addiction' Rumors in Tense Interview for Upcoming Memoir

During an interview over the weekend, the actor was asked whether or not readers can expect it to be "full of s-x." Douglas quickly shut this theory down, insisting that he only discusses "a couple" of his former partners in the book.

The interviewer went on to mention that Douglas had to end his relationship "with five women" before he was able to make things official with his current wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"No, no, it’s not what it was," Douglas explained, according to the publication.

"What Catherine said is, if we’re going to continue this, then I want it to be monogamous," he clarified. "And so I therefore, that evening, you know, made some calls to some people I was seeing, and that was that."