EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Divorce Drama — Hollywood Icon's Clashes With Catherine Zeta-Jones Could Lead to ANOTHER Separation for Troubled Couple

The Chicago femme fatale, 56, admitted she's "never been in L.A. schmoozing" and points out that she and Wall Street star Douglas, 81, have long lived on the East Coast, where she now regularly runs in business and art circles.

Social butterfly Catherine Zeta-Jones is flitting about New York City and spending less and less time with aging hubby Michael Douglas – and some fear that may spell trouble for the actors' 25-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Michael is always super supportive of Catherine," an insider confided. "He loves to see her happy and would never try to guilt her into staying home with him, but that does not mean it's easy for him to see her living this very jam-packed life, while he gets pretty much left in the dust because he doesn't have the energy to keep up with the pace she wants to live."

"It's very complicated because he doesn't ever want to slow her down or hold her back, but there is this sense that he's more like an afterthought these days," the insider shared. "If they were back on the West Coast, he'd have a lot more to do. He still has a lot of his own friends in L.A., and he'd have way more opportunities to golf because the weather is so much better."

"For a guy used to being at the center of the action, it's very hard to adjust to this new, quieter chapter in his life, and having his wife still running at full tilt makes it that much harder. He is feeling the distance – that's clear."