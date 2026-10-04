Michael Douglas, 82, Calls Himself a 'Healthy Product of the Sixties' as He Confesses to Kathleen Turner Affair After 40 Years

In his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas addresses his reputation for having numerous romantic partners and pushes back on the idea that he had a problem.

When asked whether he ever wondered why he had been with so many women, Douglas said, "I don't know if I slept with so many women; I don't see it that way. No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the Sixties."

He also questioned why media seemed particularly interested in his romantic history.

"My curiosity is why, of all countries, of all the press that I do, why are the Brits so consumed with the issues of s--" he asked.

Douglas has also rejected long-standing reports that he struggled with an addiction, writing, "I was never a ---ing s-- addict."