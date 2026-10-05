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Home > News > Michael Douglas

'What a Fuss': Kathleen Turner Brushes Off Michael Douglas' Bombshell Admission They Had Secret Affair While Filming 'Romancing the Stone'

Split image of Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas has opened up about his romance with Kathleen Turner in his new memoir.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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Kathleen Turner thinks people are making her past affair with Michael Douglas a bigger deal than it needs to be, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas admits that he and Turner weren't totally honest about their relationship over the past few decades.

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Michael Douglas Admits to Affair With Kathleen Turner

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Image of Michael Douglas' memoir, 'One Helluva Ride,' is slated for release on October 6, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas' memoir, 'One Helluva Ride,' is slated for release on October 6, 2026.

According to him, the two of them first fell for each other while filming their 1984 film Romancing the Stone in Mexico. What followed was a sneaky and passionate fling, which neither their co-stars nor Douglas' then-wife Diandra Luker knew anything about.

"The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film," Douglas writes. "We both denied it through Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and even while doing press a few years ago for The Kominsky Method."

"The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,' and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us," he continues. "That was a lie."

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Michael Douglas Reflects on Kathleen Turner Romance

Image of Michael Douglas claims he and Kathleen Turner fell for each other while filming their 1984 film, 'Romancing the Stone.'
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas claims he and Kathleen Turner fell for each other while filming their 1984 film, 'Romancing the Stone.'

Douglas goes on to say he "fell hard" for Turner and was "knocked sideways" by the actress.

"We found each other first as friends, then as co-stars, and finally as lovers," he adds.

The Oscar-winner describes sneaking into Turner's hotel room after days on set together, noting how the rest of the cast and crew were none the wiser.

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Michael Douglas & Kathleen Turner's Split

Image of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner ended their affair when Douglas' then-wife, Diandra Luker, became suspicious.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner ended their affair when Douglas' then-wife, Diandra Luker, became suspicious.

Ultimately, the romance came to an end when Luker began to suspect something was going on between them.

Turner decided to cut things off because she "didn’t want to interfere" in the marriage. As for Douglas, he ended up going back to Luker for the sake of their son, Cameron.

Turner and Douglas have remained friends over the years and have since worked on various projects together. This includes The Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and more.

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Kathleen Turner Brushes Off Michael Douglas Fling

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Image of Kathleen Turner says she looks forward to 'enjoying' Michael Douglas' new memoir.
Source: MEGA

Kathleen Turner says she looks forward to 'enjoying' Michael Douglas' new memoir.

When questioned about the newly uncovered romance, Turner brushed it off.

"Good heavens, what a fuss about something 40 years ago," she said in a statement. "I love Michael, and I look forward to enjoying the book."

One Helluva Ride is slated for release on October 6, 2026.

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