'What a Fuss': Kathleen Turner Brushes Off Michael Douglas' Bombshell Admission They Had Secret Affair While Filming 'Romancing the Stone'

According to him, the two of them first fell for each other while filming their 1984 film Romancing the Stone in Mexico. What followed was a sneaky and passionate fling, which neither their co-stars nor Douglas' then-wife Diandra Luker knew anything about.

"The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film," Douglas writes. "We both denied it through Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and even while doing press a few years ago for The Kominsky Method."

"The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, 'terrible flirts,' and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us," he continues. "That was a lie."