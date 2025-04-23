Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Kathleen Turner's Decades-Long Battle With Painful Disease Completely Derailed Her Entire Career – And Led The Former Sex Symbol To Self-Medicate with Alcohol

Photo of Kathleen Turner
Source: MEGA

Kathleen Turner's disease derailed her career and pushed the former sex symbol toward alcohol use.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eighties screen siren Kathleen Turner was caught on camera shuffling through the streets of New York City and relying on a walker to remain upright, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old former bombshell stopped to catch her breath while passersby seemed not to recognize the onetime sex symbol who steamed up the big screen in blockbusters such as Body Heat and Romancing the Stone.

Article continues below advertisement
kathleen takes turn for the worse
Source: MEGA

‘'Body Heat' co-star William Hurt once matched Kathleen Turner's on-screen fire – now, she leans on a walker as arthritis dims the flame.

Article continues below advertisement

Turner has admitted to suffering through a decades-long battle with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, which derailed her career and led to self-medicating with booze to ease her pain.

"It was incredibly stupid," she once confessed. "I had this thing in my head where I thought: 'I'm not taking pain pills they are addictive and dangerous.' But it was okay to have that second or third vodka."

Article continues below advertisement
kathleen takes turn for the worse
Source: MEGA

Despite stepping away from 'A Little Night Music,' Broadway favorite Stephen Sondheim’s legacy still echoes through Turner's passion for the stage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Pan Am plane

EXCLUSIVE: Pan Am Flight 812 Begged for 'Visibility' in Heartbreaking Message That Was Never Received Before Plane Crashed Into Mountain Killing All 107 Onboard

Photo of Shannon Sharpe. text message

EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Demanded $50K In Shocking Texts After NFL Star 'Cheated On Her'— And Now He Vows To Sue For Defamation

And while she has put drinking in the past, her pain continues to progress, even forcing her to drop out of a passion project production of A Little Night Music last summer in Maine, just two shows before the end of its run.

"Kathleen's a fighter," said a source. "She'll never give in to this disease."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.