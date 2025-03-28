Iconic Sex Symbol, Now 80, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Public Outing More Than 6 Decades After Sizzling TV Audiences With Her Wild Dancing

Joey Heatherton had everyone doing a double-take during her era which included appearing in 1970's My Blood Runs Cold, and also teaching late night icon Johnny Carson how to dance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A famous sex symbol who wowed TV audiences with her sensual dancing has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles more than six decades later.

Heatherton was spotted tending to her yard at her home while wearing navy blue cargo sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. The legend's blonde curls were styled into a half-up, half-down as it fell way pass her shoulders.

Fans were quick to respond as one person wrote: "At eighty? Looking incredible with absolutely no makeup. Lovely lady, we aren't all so lucky."

Another said: "She looks beautiful! Best part... its her face and not a face full of fillers! Natural," and a user reacted, "She looks her age and still seems relatively healthy at 80. That's good enough for most people."