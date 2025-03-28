Your tip
Iconic Sex Symbol, Now 80, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Public Outing More Than 6 Decades After Sizzling TV Audiences With Her Wild Dancing

Photo of Joey Heatherton
Source: MEGA

Joey Heatherton had it all at the height of her fame.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A famous sex symbol who wowed TV audiences with her sensual dancing has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles more than six decades later.

Joey Heatherton had everyone doing a double-take during her era which included appearing in 1970's My Blood Runs Cold, and also teaching late night icon Johnny Carson how to dance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joey heatherton steps out in la
Source: MEGA

1960s sex symbol Joey Heatherton was spotted on a rare public outing.

Heatherton was spotted tending to her yard at her home while wearing navy blue cargo sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. The legend's blonde curls were styled into a half-up, half-down as it fell way pass her shoulders.

Fans were quick to respond as one person wrote: "At eighty? Looking incredible with absolutely no makeup. Lovely lady, we aren't all so lucky."

Another said: "She looks beautiful! Best part... its her face and not a face full of fillers! Natural," and a user reacted, "She looks her age and still seems relatively healthy at 80. That's good enough for most people."

joey heatherton steps out in la
Source: MEGA

The performer tended to her yard outside her Los Angeles home.

Heatherton was known for being a triple threat: acting, dancing, and singing. She is known for appearing in the 1977 movie The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington, and even made numerous cameos on The Tonight Show and The Dean Martin Show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Heatherton apologized to Carson for having to leave early, joking: "I'm a working girl." In another visit, she helped Carson learn The Frug, a dance move made popular in the 1960s.

She also showed up on variety shows including The Andy Williams Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, and even The Hollywood Palace.

Heatherton was also known for her memorable Serta mattress ads in the 1970s, in which she flaunted her dance abilities.

As a child, Heatherton trained in ballet and started her career off as a teen performer on the New York stage as one of the children in The Sound of Music.

She is the daughter of famed Broadway star and TV personality Ray Heatherton in New York City. In 1975, Heatherton got to team up with her father for a four-week musical variety series, Joey & Dad.

Heatherton's final role on the big screen was in 1990 alongside Johnny Depp on Cry Baby.

When it comes to her personal life, Heatherton was married to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lance Rentzel for a brief time, from 1969 to 1972.

joey heatherton steps out in la
Source: MEGA

She wore navy blue cargo sweats and a black sweatshirt.

The star also had run-ins with the law over the years, including in 1986 when she was accused of pulling a passport clerk's hair after the worker allegedly refused to change a $100 bill.

Heatherton was eventually acquitted of charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration.

joey heatherton love american style
Source: LOVE AMERICAN STYLE -ABC

Heatherton was known as a triple threat: singer, dancer, and actress.

