Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michael Douglas
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 82, Bares all About His 'Death Sentence' Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Caused by Oral S-x: Including Doctor Shopping and Lying to the Media

A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in 2010.

Profile Image

Oct. 8 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michael Douglas opened up about his stage IV cancer diagnosis in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

The Traffic actor admitted he initially felt the doctor's summation was a "death sentence," either for himself directly or for his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas Noticed 'Profound Fatigue' Before Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Douglas' wife worried about him looking 'gray.'

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas received the diagnosis as production on his film, Behind the Candelabra, hung in the balance. He specifically noticed that something was wrong not long after the arrival of his child, Carys, when his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, claimed he looked "gray."

"She was so accustomed to seeing me go a hundred miles an hour, but now I was just exhausted," he penned. "I didn’t just feel like I needed more sleep. I felt a profound fatigue and a mental sluggishness that wouldn’t lift. Something was very wrong."

The doctor determined he had stage IV oral squamous cell carcinoma, which is the second most common form of skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Oral Cancer Likely Caused by HPV

A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Douglas cancer wasn't caught until it was more difficult to treat.

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas' cancer likely came from HPV contracted through oral s--. While the type of cancer had relatively high recovery rates, stage IV cancer was much harder to manage and overcome.

"In the United States, one person dies of oral cancer every hour. The reason the death toll is so high is not because it is more deadly than other forms of cancer, but because by the time symptoms appear, it’s often too far advanced for treatment," he explained in his memoir.

Douglas also worried the treatment plans could have lasting effects. Due to the location of the cancer, the options included aggressive radiation and chemotherapy or "surgery that would disfigure me for life, crippling my ability to speak and ever act again."

He chose to push through intense radiation in hopes of preserving his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas Fires Old Doctors After Diagnosis

A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Multiple doctors identified the issue as just an infection.

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas' other immediate reaction was anger toward his prior doctors for their slowness to identify the problem. During the course of his diagnostic process, his general practitioner prescribed antibiotics for an infection based on Douglas' symptoms of gum soreness and pain in his throat.

When that didn't work, an ear, nose, and throat specialist suggested more antibiotics. The same happened with a periodontist.

No medical professional accurately pegged his ailment as cancer until it was severe. Thankfully, a friend referred him to a doctor who could assess the situation more thoroughly.

Douglas wrote, "He told me there was a very subtle swelling on one side of the back of my tongue that most doctors would have missed. Well, I knew that to be true. The other doctors had missed it."

It was eventually discovered that he had a small tumor on his tongue.

"Before I began treatment, there was something I wanted to do," he added.

Douglas said he visited each doctor he'd been to over the year searching for a diagnosis and "told them they were fired."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dolly Parton's family pushes ahead with blockbuster Hollywood biopic celebrating her storied legacy.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Family 'Pushes Ahead With Blockbuster Hollywood Biopic'

Presley Gerber's drug battle is blamed for his tragic final chapter as loved ones faced his decline.

EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Drug Battle Blamed for His Tragic Final Chapter

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas Advised on How to Handle the Media

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

His doctor encouraged him to keep some details to himself.

Douglas also noted that his doctors realized his high-profile status meant the media would learn of the diagnosis.

In an effort to get ahead of the conversation, the doctor suggested a small lie – he should specify that he has throat cancer rather than mention the lump on his tongue.

“Because tongue cancer has bad connotations. Tongue cancer means that we might have to remove part of your tongue and you might lose the ability to speak," Douglas recalled the doctor telling him.

Ultimately, Douglas made his diagnosis public during an appearance on The David Letterman Show in 2010.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.