EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas, 82, Bares all About His 'Death Sentence' Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Caused by Oral S-x: Including Doctor Shopping and Lying to the Media

The Traffic actor admitted he initially felt the doctor's summation was a " death sentence ," either for himself directly or for his career, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Douglas opened up about his stage IV cancer diagnosis in his new memoir , One Helluva Ride.

The doctor determined he had stage IV oral squamous cell carcinoma , which is the second most common form of skin cancer.

"She was so accustomed to seeing me go a hundred miles an hour, but now I was just exhausted," he penned. "I didn’t just feel like I needed more sleep. I felt a profound fatigue and a mental sluggishness that wouldn’t lift. Something was very wrong."

Douglas received the diagnosis as production on his film, Behind the Candelabra, hung in the balance. He specifically noticed that something was wrong not long after the arrival of his child, Carys, when his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, claimed he looked "gray."

Douglas cancer wasn't caught until it was more difficult to treat.

He chose to push through intense radiation in hopes of preserving his career.

Douglas also worried the treatment plans could have lasting effects. Due to the location of the cancer, the options included aggressive radiation and chemotherapy or "surgery that would disfigure me for life, crippling my ability to speak and ever act again."

"In the United States, one person dies of oral cancer every hour. The reason the death toll is so high is not because it is more deadly than other forms of cancer, but because by the time symptoms appear, it’s often too far advanced for treatment," he explained in his memoir.

Douglas' cancer likely came from HPV contracted through oral s-- . While the type of cancer had relatively high recovery rates, stage IV cancer was much harder to manage and overcome.

Multiple doctors identified the issue as just an infection.

Douglas' other immediate reaction was anger toward his prior doctors for their slowness to identify the problem. During the course of his diagnostic process, his general practitioner prescribed antibiotics for an infection based on Douglas' symptoms of gum soreness and pain in his throat.

When that didn't work, an ear, nose, and throat specialist suggested more antibiotics. The same happened with a periodontist.

No medical professional accurately pegged his ailment as cancer until it was severe. Thankfully, a friend referred him to a doctor who could assess the situation more thoroughly.

Douglas wrote, "He told me there was a very subtle swelling on one side of the back of my tongue that most doctors would have missed. Well, I knew that to be true. The other doctors had missed it."

It was eventually discovered that he had a small tumor on his tongue.

"Before I began treatment, there was something I wanted to do," he added.

Douglas said he visited each doctor he'd been to over the year searching for a diagnosis and "told them they were fired."