Ana Navarro Claims She Shares 'Authentic' Political Opinions on 'The View' After Years of Being 'Republican Hack'

From the late '90s to the early 2010s, Navarro served as a strategist and advisor to Republican politicians like John McCain, Jon Huntsman, Jeb Bush, and others.

But Navarro largely broke from the Republican mainstream by not supporting Trump in 2016.

She denounced him after Access Hollywood's tape of Trump saying "grab 'em by the p—-" was leaked.

"Every single Republican is going to have to answer the question: what did you do the day you saw the tape of this man boasting about grabbing a woman's p—-?" she said at the time.

The View co-host also disagreed with Trump on his immigration policies and said Trump lost her support in 2015 when he "called Mexicans r—.’’