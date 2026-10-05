Ana Navarro Claims She Shares 'Authentic' Political Opinions on 'The View' After Years of Being 'Republican Hack'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro said that she can share her "authentic" political opinions on The View, a privilege she hasn't always had, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Describing her past self as a "Republican hack," Navarro said that early in her career, she was essentially told what to say.
Embracing Authenticity
"When I was a Republican hack, I’d get talking points from the RNC, campaigns, and my friends who were running campaigns or running for office. It was my job to go out there and regurgitate the same party lines that everybody else regurgitated on TV," Navarro said in a recent interview.
Over the years, Navarro said she's no longer restricted by "partisan chains" and doesn't "feel the need to go out on TV or my podcast and spew Republican talking points or Democratic talking points."
Not Supporting Trump
From the late '90s to the early 2010s, Navarro served as a strategist and advisor to Republican politicians like John McCain, Jon Huntsman, Jeb Bush, and others.
But Navarro largely broke from the Republican mainstream by not supporting Trump in 2016.
She denounced him after Access Hollywood's tape of Trump saying "grab 'em by the p—-" was leaked.
"Every single Republican is going to have to answer the question: what did you do the day you saw the tape of this man boasting about grabbing a woman's p—-?" she said at the time.
The View co-host also disagreed with Trump on his immigration policies and said Trump lost her support in 2015 when he "called Mexicans r—.’’
Still a Republican
Despite not supporting the MAGA movement, Navarro is still a registered Republican and has referred to herself as a centrist.
While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she addressed critics who say she's not a real Republican, adding: "Anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn’t much of a traditional Republican."
Adopting Democratic Positions
Since 2016, the former Republican strategist has adopted several Democratic positions, including stricter gun control.
After a gunman was able to get into the building during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Navarro said she hoped the incident would lead to gun reform.
Additionally, the 54-year-old has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and abortion policies, and has spoken out against ICE and mass deportations.