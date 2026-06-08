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Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie V The Don: O'Donnell Goes Nuclear on Trump in Scathing Rant — Brands Prez a 'Liar, Narcissist and Psychopath'

image of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell reignited her decades-long feud with Donald Trump during a rare appearance at the Tony Awards.

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June 8 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell reignited her decades-long feud with Donald Trump during a rare public appearance at the Tony Awards, unleashing a blistering attack on the president during a red-carpet interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress didn't hold back, branding Trump a "conman," "narcissist," and "psychopath" as she reflected on his rise to power.

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Fiery Tony Awards Rant

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image of The actress branded the president a 'liar' while speaking to reporters on the red carpet.
Source: mega

The actress branded the president a 'liar' while speaking to reporters on the red carpet.

O'Donnell took aim at Trump while speaking with Variety at the Tony Awards on Sunday, reviving one of Hollywood's longest-running celebrity feuds.

"If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a--hole and a liar from day one," O'Donnell said. "I am 64 years old and my whole life here."

The former talk show host claimed she witnessed Trump's financial ups and downs firsthand.

"I remember when his planes were repossessed off the runways at LaGuardia. I remember when he was broke. I remember when he would call up places and pretend to be his own publicist," she added.

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O'Donnell claimed New Yorkers have known Trump's true character for decades.

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Comic Doubles Down on Longstanding Feud With President

image of The comedian accused Trump of being a 'conman,' 'narcissist,' and 'psychopath.'
Source: mega

The comedian accused Trump of being a 'conman,' 'narcissist,' and 'psychopath.'

O'Donnell escalated her criticism moments later, offering an even harsher assessment of the commander-in-chief.

"He is a conman. He is a narcissist. And he is a psychopath if you ask me," she declared.

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O'Donnell Left U.S. After Trump's Election Victory

image of Her latest remarks come after she relocated to Ireland following Trump's 2024 election victory.
Source: mega

Her latest remarks come after she relocated to Ireland following Trump's 2024 election victory.

O'Donnell's remarks come after she made the dramatic decision to relocate to Ireland following Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

The 64-year-old has largely remained overseas since January 2025, but she returned to New York this week for Broadway's biggest night.

Her latest critique of the president also comes as Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8.

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O'Donnel's Facelift Transformation

image of The actress also revealed she recently underwent a deep-plane facelift after losing over 50 pounds.
Source: mega

The actress revealed she recently underwent a deep-plane facelift after losing over 50 pounds.

Away from politics, O'Donnell also made headlines on the Tony Awards red carpet by opening up about her recent deep-plane facelift. The actress told E! News she underwent the procedure after losing more than 50 pounds while taking Mounjaro to manage diabetes.

"I'm on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds, and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face," she explained.

O'Donnell said she decided to publicly discuss the surgery because she wanted to avoid a future "gotcha" moment and believed honesty was the best approach.

"Authenticity is the goal in these days and times, and people are lying all day, every day to the American public," she said. "It's very unsettling to me."

She added: "My little autistic 13-year-old said to me, 'If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again.' And that put me off it for a few months, but then when I went and did it in January, I came home 10 days later, and they never noticed."

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