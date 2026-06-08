Rosie V The Don: O'Donnell Goes Nuclear on Trump in Scathing Rant — Brands Prez a 'Liar, Narcissist and Psychopath'

O'Donnell took aim at Trump while speaking with Variety at the Tony Awards on Sunday, reviving one of Hollywood's longest-running celebrity feuds.

"If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a--hole and a liar from day one," O'Donnell said. "I am 64 years old and my whole life here."

The former talk show host claimed she witnessed Trump's financial ups and downs firsthand.

"I remember when his planes were repossessed off the runways at LaGuardia. I remember when he was broke. I remember when he would call up places and pretend to be his own publicist," she added.