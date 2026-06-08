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Home > Celebrity > Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell Lifts the Lid on Future Surgery Plans Following Her 'Shameful' Secret Facelift Experience

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA; @rosie/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell revealed if she plans to get more plastic surgery following her facelift.

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June 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell flaunted her new facelift under the bright lights of the Tony Awards' red carpet and revealed whether or not she plans to go under the knife again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 64-year-old Broadway-loving actress made a rare stateside appearance after moving to Ireland in January 2025 and explained why she chose to go public with her cosmetic enhancements before anyone else could turn them into a "gotcha" moment.

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Rosie O'Donnell Wanted to Get 'Extra Skin' Around Her Face Removed

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Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell showed off the incredible results of her facelift at the 2026 Tony Awards

O'Donnell told E! News on the red carpet that after hosting the Tony Awards three times, she wanted to take in the experience from the audience, and plans to spend her summer in New York with a one-woman show after living abroad for more than a year.

She then opened up about any plans for more plastic surgery.

"No, I don’t think so," she spilled about getting more work done, then shared why she wanted the facelift in the first place.

"I'm on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds, and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face," she explained.

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Rosie O'Donnell Claims Deep Facial Lines Made Her Look 'Sad'

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: @rosie/Instagram

O'Donnell showed off the before and after results of her facelift on May 27.

O'Donnell revealed that residents of her new adopted country unintentionally pointed out features of her face that led The Flintstones star to go under the knife.

"There were two lines that made me look sad," the former daytime talk show host revealed, pointing to the sides of her mouth then down toward her chin.

"In Ireland, people would say, 'Are you upset, darling? What's the matter, love?''" O'Donnell noted, breaking into an Irish brogue accent. "And I'm like, 'That's just my face. I am not upset, it's just how I look.'"

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Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell wanted to he honest with fans about getting a facelift.

O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland ahead of Donald Trump being sworn into a second term as president, stopped just short of getting political when explaining why she went public with her revelation that she got cosmetic surgery.

"Authenticity is the goal in these days and times, and people are lying all day, every day to the American public. It's very unsettling to me," the A League of Their Own star confessed.

"And I think all that matters is truth and love, and so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it."

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Rosie O'Donnell Warned Her Facelift Was 'Very Expensive'

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Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

The star lost 50 pounds after going on the weight loss drug Mounjaro.

O'Donnell also shared that the results of her procedure were so subtle that her youngest child, Clay, didn't even notice she had a deep-plane facelift, despite feeling "shameful" about the cost.

"My little autistic 13-year-old said to me, 'If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again,'" O'Donnell said. "And that put me off it for a few months, but then when I went and did it in January, I came home 10 days later, and they never noticed."

"I just felt it was better to be truthful than not," she added, saying she didn't want to be caught in a "gotcha" moment about the work she had done.

"I just wanted to say, 'This is what I did, and here’s the doctor, and if you want to. But it’s very expensive – it's more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can’t drive around in my face,” O'Donnell half-joked about the cost of the facelift.

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