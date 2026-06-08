Rosie O'Donnell Lifts the Lid on Future Surgery Plans Following Her 'Shameful' Secret Facelift Experience

O'Donnell told E! News on the red carpet that after hosting the Tony Awards three times, she wanted to take in the experience from the audience, and plans to spend her summer in New York with a one-woman show after living abroad for more than a year.

She then opened up about any plans for more plastic surgery.

"No, I don’t think so," she spilled about getting more work done, then shared why she wanted the facelift in the first place.

"I'm on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds, and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face," she explained.