'The View' Co-host Ana Navarro Insists She'd Never 'Be in the Same Room' With Donald Trump Amid 'Criminal' Treatment of Latinos

According to Navarro, she's unable to look past the way Trump's administration has treated Latinos.

"No way in h-ll, no way in h-ll I would want to break bread or be in the same room with a man whose administration is hunting Latinos," she asserted. "What he’s doing to Latinos is criminal."

When her co-host Sara Haines suggested she could advocate for her beliefs during the hypothetical visit, Navarro set the record straight.

"I know it makes zero difference," she explained. "I know that he has seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he's lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty."

"They are killing Latinos," she claimed. "Chasing them, hunting them, racially profiling them, torturing them, sending them to places in far-off Africa."