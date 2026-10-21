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Home > News > Ana Navarro

'The View' Co-host Ana Navarro Insists She'd Never 'Be in the Same Room' With Donald Trump Amid 'Criminal' Treatment of Latinos

Split image of Donald Trump and Ana Navarro
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro explained why she'd never consider having a meal with Donald Trump.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

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Ana Navarro has revealed she would "never be in the same room" with Donald Trump, as she shared her strong feelings about the president on The View, RadarOnline.com can report.

During an episode of the talk show, the co-hosts discussed whether or not they'd ever consider paying the President a visit at the White House.

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Ana Navarro Calls Out Trump

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Image of During a recent episode of 'The View,' Ana Navarro revealed whether she'd ever visit Trump at the White House.
Source: MEGA

During an episode of 'The View,' Navarro revealed whether she'd ever visit Trump at the White House.

According to Navarro, she's unable to look past the way Trump's administration has treated Latinos.

"No way in h-ll, no way in h-ll I would want to break bread or be in the same room with a man whose administration is hunting Latinos," she asserted. "What he’s doing to Latinos is criminal."

When her co-host Sara Haines suggested she could advocate for her beliefs during the hypothetical visit, Navarro set the record straight.

"I know it makes zero difference," she explained. "I know that he has seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he's lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty."

"They are killing Latinos," she claimed. "Chasing them, hunting them, racially profiling them, torturing them, sending them to places in far-off Africa."

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Ana Navarro Insists White House Visit Would Be Pointless

Image of According to Ana Navarro, she'd be unable to get her points across to Trump if she had dinner with him.
Source: MEGA

According to Navarro, she'd be unable to get her points across to Trump if she had dinner with him.

"You think I'm going to go share a meal with him?" the 54-year-old asked. Haines mentioned that Navarro has sat down with people with opposing views in the past; however, she wasn't having it.

"The Republican incumbent congresswoman from Miami, Maria Salazar, put out an ad, looking at him in the face and saying, 'You have gone too far on immigration, and the Latinos who put you into office feel betrayed,'" Navarro said.

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Ana Navarro Refuses to 'Normalize' Trump

Image of According to Ana Navarro, the Trump administration has only gotten worse with time.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration has only gotten worse with time, Navarro claimed.

"His administration has gotten even worse," she emphasized. "Every single day, there are people, including U.S. citizens, who look like me and talk like me, who are being targeted and dragged through the streets of America."

"I’m not gonna normalize that man," Navarro concluded. "I'm not gonna give him the time of day."

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Image of Sunny Hostin thinks Trump's presidency is 'abnormal.'
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin branded Trump's presidency 'abnormal.'

Sunny Hostin chimed in to agree, labeling him the "criminal in Chief."

"I think that he would not listen, and I don't think this is a normal presidency. I think it's abhorrent, and I think it's abnormal," she added.

Hostin noted, "I think what he's doing to Latinos, I think what he's doing to African Americans, I think what he's doing to the LGBTQ+ community, I think the fact that he's enriching himself, it's so disgusting and abhorrent."

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