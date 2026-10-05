The View's Ana Navarro Claims Donald Trump Is Not 'Much of a Traditional Republican' as She Hits Back at Criticism Over Her Political Opinions

"I'd argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn't much of a traditional Republican," Navarro said in an interview. "I’m not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn't."

Navarro first denounced Trump in 2016 during his presidential campaign. She made her stance clear after Trump's "grab 'em by the p---" tape was leaked.

The 54-year-old also didn't support Trump due to his immigration policies. Since 2016, as long as Trump's been on the ballot, Navarro has voted Democrat in elections.

"Ten years ago it never would’ve occurred to me that I'd vote for Democrats," she told the publication.