The View's Ana Navarro Claims Donald Trump Is Not 'Much of a Traditional Republican' as She Hits Back at Criticism Over Her Political Opinions
Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro has responded to critics who say she's not a real Republican, while also calling out President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View co-host, who has previously called herself a centrist, says she won't be "lectured" on what or who a Republican is.
A Political Shift for Ana Navarro
"I'd argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn't much of a traditional Republican," Navarro said in an interview. "I’m not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn't."
Navarro first denounced Trump in 2016 during his presidential campaign. She made her stance clear after Trump's "grab 'em by the p---" tape was leaked.
The 54-year-old also didn't support Trump due to his immigration policies. Since 2016, as long as Trump's been on the ballot, Navarro has voted Democrat in elections.
"Ten years ago it never would’ve occurred to me that I'd vote for Democrats," she told the publication.
Ana Navarro's Hope for Republicans
Navarro shared that she holds "out some kind of crazy, stupid hope that someday the Republican Party will go back to being somewhat sane," and that it's better to fight "from the inside."
"I still hold on to a lot of the traditional Republican values that frankly I don’t see represented by today’s Republican Party. By that, I mean fiscal responsibility. This is a party that’s driven the national debt to historic levels, common-sense foreign policies, all the things Donald Trump is not doing," she explained.
Navarro claimed the Republican Party she's registered as "only exists in my mind, in my memory, and in the history books."
Not Voting by Party
Yet Navarro also said she doesn't want to vote for candidates based on party. She said if she lived in a state that had open primaries, she'd likely register as an Independent.
The TV star explained she wants to vote for candidates based on "issues" and "strategic political reasons," not on their party.
Since 2016, Navarro has supported policies associated with Democrats, like LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, and gun reform. She's also been a vocal critic of ICE and mass deportations.
Ana Navarro Was A 'Republican Hack'
Navarro described herself in her early career as a "Republican hack."
The talk show host started as a Republican strategist working with politicians like John McCain, Jon Huntsman, Jeb Bush, and others.
Navarro explained that during this time, she was essentially told what to say on TV.
"When I was a Republican hack, I'd get talking points from the RNC, campaigns, and my friends who were running campaigns or running for office. It was my job to go out there and regurgitate the same party lines that everybody else regurgitated on TV," she noted.
Navarro said she can express her "authentic" and "own" political views on The View and her podcast Bleep!
She explained she's no longer restricted by "partisan chains."