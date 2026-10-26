Bill Maher Dubs Trump a 'Lame Duck' After White House Dinner — As the Prez Goes on Scathing Rant Slamming the Comedian
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
Bill Maher dubbed Donald Trump a "lame duck" and suggested he is "way less" of a "threat" than he used to be after a dinner at the White House, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a recent episode of his Club Random podcast, the 70-year-old went so far as to call for fellow Liberals to relax when it came to worries regarding the POTUS.
'Go Back to the Table'
“They say some version of, or very often exactly say, ‘Bill, what are we gonna do?’ And I know what they mean, they mean Trump is so awful, what are we gonna do?" he recalled.
"And I always say: ‘Go back to the table and finish your $1,000 dinner for three people, you f---ing phony!’” he explained. “Because your life is great. Your life has not been actually affected by Donald Trump at all."
Bill Maher Feels Less Threatened by Donald Trump
However, Maher conceded that Trump was far from perfect.
"That’s not to say that Donald Trump is not a threat in the many ways he has always been, but is way less so now. He’s a lame duck now," he claimed.
“Just recognize the reality of that,” he insisted. “Your life didn’t end."
Maher concluded, "I was more alarmed about Donald Trump 10 years ago than I was now. He hadn’t been president yet, and I was already recognizing the fact that he doesn’t concede elections.”
Donald Trump Slams Bill Maher
This comes after Trump branded Maher a "total loser" over his past criticism.
"He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone," the president wrote. "It's not 'HOT' anymore!"
Although Maher has yet to publicly address Trump's insults, an insider claimed that it caught him completely off guard.
Bill Maher 'Embarrassed' by Trump Rant
"Bill is totally embarrassed by the whole spectacle," the insider shared. "He thought he could make jokes about their dinner without provoking this kind of public humiliation. Trump has turned what should have been a comedy routine into an incredibly personal feud."
The insider added, "What really stings is Trump portraying him as someone who privately admires the president but publicly attacks him. Bill prides himself on being independent, so having his credibility questioned so publicly is particularly uncomfortable."