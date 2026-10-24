Bill Maher Fires Back at Critics Who Slammed His 'Thrilling' Second White House Dinner With Donald Trump

On October 21, Smith also spoke on The View about his time at the White House dinner with the president.

The sports commentator said he quested Trump about the Iran strikes saying, "You said there was going to be no new wars, but then there was a war; you bombed them."

He went on, "'You said they were obliterated, then you came back and bombed them again, then you said it was four weeks, then four months, then seven months. Then you're telling us to wait until after the midterms, and then you're offering $5,000 for everybody who voted for the Republicans to go back into the House.'"

"I said, 'D---, it's a lot, Mr. President,'" Smith told Trump.

The president allegedly responded, "'Do you not understand? Just wait for it. I'm bringing trillions of dollars into this country. Trillions. Trillions.'"

Smith shared, "I said, 'Where is it?' He said, 'You'll see. Wait for it, wait for it.' I said, 'Really? That's all you've got to say?'"

Trump's alleged final remark was, He said, 'Absolutely, Stephen, do you understand that? I'm the greatest president who's ever lived.'"