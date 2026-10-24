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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Fires Back at Critics Who Slammed His 'Thrilling' Second White House Dinner With Donald Trump

split image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher had a message for critics of his second White House dinner with Donald Trump.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher is standing by his decision to dine with President Donald Trump for a second time, telling critics exactly what he thinks of their disapproval.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that The Real Time host opened up about his latest White House visit, which lasted more than four hours.

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Bill Maher Has a Blunt Message for Critics

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image of Bill Maher defended his decision to dine with Donald Trump again.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher defended his decision to dine with Donald Trump again.

During October 23's episode of Real Time, Maher addressed the backlash surrounding his latest dinner with Trump.

"Yeah, I did it again, b------! I know! I'm the bag guy because I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he'll never read, but okay. You know what? F--- you. I like these dinners," he expressed.

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Bill Maher spoke about the White House dinner on October 23.

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Inside Bill Maher's Four-Hour White House Visit

image of Bill Maher revealed his latest White House dinner with Donald Trump lasted more than four hours.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher revealed his latest White House dinner with Donald Trump lasted more than four hours.

Maher's latest dinner included sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and musician Kid Rock, with the gathering stretching beyond four hours.

"First of all, you're in the White House. There is just something thrilling about being announced when you're in the White House, that moment when you're outside the Oval Office and you hear the aide say, sir, you're seven o'clock low-ratings dummy is here," he joked.

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The Issues Bill Maher Raised With Donald Trump

image of Bill Maher revealed he discussed ICE shootings, Starlink disruptions in Ukraine and Pete Hegseth with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher revealed he discussed ICE shootings, Starlink disruptions in Ukraine and Pete Hegseth with Donald Trump.

Smith attended as Maher's guest, and the pair used the opportunity to raise several issues with the president.

Among the subjects he brought up were disruptions to Starlink service in Ukraine, shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and his concerns about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's influence on the administration.

"I had a lot to b---- about," Maher explained.

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'Greatest President Who's Ever Lived'

image of Stephen A. Smith also spoke about the dinner on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith also spoke about the dinner on 'The View.'

On October 21, Smith also spoke on The View about his time at the White House dinner with the president.

The sports commentator said he quested Trump about the Iran strikes saying, "You said there was going to be no new wars, but then there was a war; you bombed them."

He went on, "'You said they were obliterated, then you came back and bombed them again, then you said it was four weeks, then four months, then seven months. Then you're telling us to wait until after the midterms, and then you're offering $5,000 for everybody who voted for the Republicans to go back into the House.'"

"I said, 'D---, it's a lot, Mr. President,'" Smith told Trump.

The president allegedly responded, "'Do you not understand? Just wait for it. I'm bringing trillions of dollars into this country. Trillions. Trillions.'"

Smith shared, "I said, 'Where is it?' He said, 'You'll see. Wait for it, wait for it.' I said, 'Really? That's all you've got to say?'"

Trump's alleged final remark was, He said, 'Absolutely, Stephen, do you understand that? I'm the greatest president who's ever lived.'"

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