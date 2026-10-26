EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher 'Totally Embarrassed' Over Donald Trump's Epic Truth Social Takedown

RadarOnline.com can reveal the extraordinary confrontation erupted on Sunday after Trump, 80, took offense at comments made by Maher, 70, during Friday's episode of Real Time.

Bill Maher has been left "totally embarrassed" after Donald Trump unleashed a blistering 1,300-word Truth Social tirade against the comedian, branding him a "dumb S-----BAG" and effectively banning him from future White House dinners, according to sources familiar with the fallout,

The insider added: "What really stings is Trump portraying him as someone who privately admires the president but publicly attacks him. Bill prides himself on being independent, so having his credibility questioned so publicly is particularly uncomfortable."

Our insider said: "Bill is totally embarrassed by the whole spectacle. He thought he could make jokes about their dinner without provoking this kind of public humiliation. Trump has turned what should have been a comedy routine into an incredibly personal feud."

A source familiar with the television personality's circle claimed the ferocity of Trump's response had caught Maher off guard.

The HBO host had mocked his recent White House dinner with the president, questioned Trump's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war and referenced his former friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein , who died aged 66.

Trump began his lengthy attack on Maher by declaring: "Let's talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher."

The president accused the comedian of arriving at their dinner intoxicated, describing him as "very insecure" and claiming he "lies about everything."

Trump wrote: "After the second dinner, Bill's 'show' was far worse than the first. He went crazy!"

The president also claimed Maher's business partner had repeatedly assured him that the comedian "loves" Trump and respects him "more than anybody."

Trump wrote Maher was "gutless, because he enjoyed every minute" of their dinner.

Another source familiar with the dispute suggested the confrontation had exposed the difficulties of maintaining cordial private relations while engaging in fierce political criticism.

The source said: "Bill went into that dinner believing he could disagree with Trump without becoming his enemy. Now he's being publicly ridiculed by the president, and the entire episode has become much bigger than anything he said on television."