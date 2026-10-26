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EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher 'Totally Embarrassed' Over Donald Trump's Epic Truth Social Takedown

Split photos of Donald Trump and Bill Maher
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social;MEGA

Bill Maher has allegedly been left embarrassed after Trump launched a blistering Truth Social attack.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher has been left "totally embarrassed" after Donald Trump unleashed a blistering 1,300-word Truth Social tirade against the comedian, branding him a "dumb S-----BAG" and effectively banning him from future White House dinners, according to sources familiar with the fallout,

RadarOnline.com can reveal the extraordinary confrontation erupted on Sunday after Trump, 80, took offense at comments made by Maher, 70, during Friday's episode of Real Time.

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Trump's Public Attack Sparks Fallout After White House Dinner

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Photo of Bill Maher and Donald Trump's post
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social;MEGA

Donald Trump blasted Bill Maher in a lengthy Truth Social tirade.

The HBO host had mocked his recent White House dinner with the president, questioned Trump's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war and referenced his former friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died aged 66.

A source familiar with the television personality's circle claimed the ferocity of Trump's response had caught Maher off guard.

Our insider said: "Bill is totally embarrassed by the whole spectacle. He thought he could make jokes about their dinner without provoking this kind of public humiliation. Trump has turned what should have been a comedy routine into an incredibly personal feud."

The insider added: "What really stings is Trump portraying him as someone who privately admires the president but publicly attacks him. Bill prides himself on being independent, so having his credibility questioned so publicly is particularly uncomfortable."

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Explosive Truth Social Tirade Targets Dinner Comments

Photo of Donald Trump and his post
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social;MEGA

Trump called Maher a 'dumb S-----BAG' in his online rant.

Trump began his lengthy attack on Maher by declaring: "Let's talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher."

The president accused the comedian of arriving at their dinner intoxicated, describing him as "very insecure" and claiming he "lies about everything."

Trump wrote: "After the second dinner, Bill's 'show' was far worse than the first. He went crazy!"

The president also claimed Maher's business partner had repeatedly assured him that the comedian "loves" Trump and respects him "more than anybody."

Trump wrote Maher was "gutless, because he enjoyed every minute" of their dinner.

Another source familiar with the dispute suggested the confrontation had exposed the difficulties of maintaining cordial private relations while engaging in fierce political criticism.

The source said: "Bill went into that dinner believing he could disagree with Trump without becoming his enemy. Now he's being publicly ridiculed by the president, and the entire episode has become much bigger than anything he said on television."

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Marijuana Remarks and Personal Insults Escalate Feud

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher allegedly feels embarrassed after Trump's public attack.

Trump also attacked Maher's marijuana use, frequently discussed on his Club Random podcast.

He wrote: "I wanted to tell Bill that he's a major POTHEAD. He's got to stop, it's very bad for his health."

The president added: "He looked like h--- this time."

Trump praised former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 29, for her appearance on Friday's broadcast while condemning Maher as a "biased, dumb S-----BAG," "hopeless," a "coward" and "FAKE NEWS."

The president concluded with an unmistakable warning that their unusual relationship was over.

He wrote: "Bill: Don't call anymore."

Trump added: "It's useless."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump attacked Maher's comedy and questioned his credibility.

The exchange followed Maher's criticism of Trump's approach to the Ukraine conflict, which the comedian had described as "unconscionable," alongside jokes about the president's past association with Epstein.

Maher has spent more than four decades building a reputation as one of America's most outspoken political comedians. Beginning his career in stand-up comedy, he became a household name hosting Politically Incorrect, which ran from 1993 to 2002.

He subsequently launched HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher in 2003, establishing himself as a provocative commentator on politics, religion, and popular culture.

Known for challenging both Republicans and Democrats, Maher has frequently attracted controversy over his outspoken views.

He also hosts the conversational podcast Club Random and appeared in the 2008 documentary Religulous, which examined organized religion through his trademark skeptical humor.

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