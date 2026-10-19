Bill Maher Says Trump Is 'Cooked' as Republicans Are in 'Serious Trouble' in Midterms — Just Days Before Podcaster's 'Great' Dinner With Prez

Maher told Douglas that he does not expect the midterms to go well for Republicans or for Trump.

"I think he's cooked," he said. He also called Trump "a maniac who does fascist things and pals around with dictators and you know, that kind of sh-t," and he listed ICE among his concerns.

He said he and other left-leaning celebrities were "hysterical" about Trump when he first became president, but that "it's been 10 years, let's be honest, our lives are good." He also added that liberals "had good reason to be worried."

Douglas agreed that Republican politicians are in "serious trouble," described Trump as having a "fascist mentality," and said, "Truthfully, I was born in 1944, and this is the worst time I can remember in my lifetime. Not just the states, but worldwide."