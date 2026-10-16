Micheal Douglas Claims Danny DeVito Swallowed Marijuana Joints After the Pair Were Pulled Over By Cops
Oct. 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas has claimed A-list pal Danny DeVito once swallowed marijuana joints after the pair were pulled over by cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Falling Down actor, 82, said they were driving to a concert when traffic police stopped them for making an illegal left-hand turn.
'Danny Was Me With and Had a Few Joints'
Douglas claimed the Twins’ star, 81, got rid of their weed stash by eating it while he was talking to the officers at the side of the road.
He recalled, "We were going to the concert, I made a left turn and then all of a sudden... You can see the red lights are going, and I go: 'Oh man.' And I get out of the car, and I go back, and I talk to the police officer.
"And it's ok, I made an illegal left-hand turn. I said, 'OK.' I remember I get back into the car and Danny ... Danny was with me and we had, you know ... a few joints. Danny was in the back seat.
'His Mouth Was Entirely Green'
"And I just looked at him and said: 'Where's the grass?' And Danny smiled. All his mouth was entirely... green. He swallowed all of them!"
He added about his exploits with DeVito during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast: "I mean, just these crazy stories. We had a great time."
Douglas previously noted the Cheers actor read his new memoir One Helluva Ride, which came out earlier this month, in one night and was left "bawling."
The pair shared an Upper West Side apartment early in their careers when they were both struggling actors, before co-starring on the screen in several movies including Romancing the Stone (1984) and its 1985 sequel, The Jewel of the Nile, as well as The War of the Roses (1989) and Solitary Man (2009).
Danny DeVito 'Saved Michael Douglas' Life'
DeVito previously revealed that he saved Douglas' life while filming Romancing the Stone when the Fatal Attraction star was bitten by a snake on set.
"We were in Mexico in this really rugged kind of place," DeVito said during an appearance on The Talk in 2018 while promoting his film Smallfoot. "There was this guy who had a truck with a cage on it and inside the pickup truck, in the bed of the truck, were snakes."
He continued: "All the kids were around. I'm scared of snakes myself, so I'm not going near a snake."
DeVito recalled that Douglas wasn't afraid of the reptiles.
"Michael, he's being the hot shot, Mikey D.," he said. "And the guys got a snake on his arm, and all the kids are coming around. And Michael grabs the snake. I'm going, 'Michael, don't touch the snake! That's a snake, man. That snake could bite you, man.'"
He said Douglas brushed off his warnings, telling him, "Oh no, Danny, it's no big deal." Then, the snake bit him on the hand, and DeVito came to the rescue.
"I always heard the best thing to do is suck the poison out, right away, so I did," the Matilda actor recounted. "I grabbed his hand, and I'm spitting all over the place, and I say, 'Boy, it's a good thing this didn't bite you on the balls, man – you would be a dead man.'"