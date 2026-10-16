Micheal Douglas Claims Danny DeVito Swallowed Marijuana Joints After the Pair Were Pulled Over By Cops

The Falling Down actor, 82, said they were driving to a concert when traffic police stopped them for making an illegal left-hand turn.

Michael Douglas has claimed A-list pal Danny DeVito once swallowed marijuana joints after the pair were pulled over by cops , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Douglas claimed the Twins’ star, 81, got rid of their weed stash by eating it while he was talking to the officers at the side of the road.

He recalled, "We were going to the concert, I made a left turn and then all of a sudden... You can see the red lights are going, and I go: 'Oh man.' And I get out of the car, and I go back, and I talk to the police officer.

"And it's ok, I made an illegal left-hand turn. I said, 'OK.' I remember I get back into the car and Danny ... Danny was with me and we had, you know ... a few joints. Danny was in the back seat.