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Home > Politics > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Heads Back to White House for Second Private Trump Dinner Despite President's Vicious Attacks — After The Don 'Promises' to Stop Insulting Him

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Source: MEGA

Bill Maher revealed he's been asked back to the White House for another dinner with Donald Trump.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher has apparently won back Donald Trump's favor, revealing he's scored a second invitation to an exclusive White House dinner, despite the president unleashing a blistering attack on the comedian after their first sit-down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At one point, things got so tense that Trump, 80, allegedly tried to keep the Real Time host from receiving the prestigious 2026 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor...but now the commander-in-chief is seemingly ready to make nice again.

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Bill Maher Revealed He's Having Dinner With Trump 'Next Week'

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Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Bill Maher has scored a second dinner invite with the president.

Maher revealed he'd gotten a surprise second invitation from Trump during the Monday, October 12, episode of his Club Random podcast, while chatting with Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

"I'm having dinner with him again next week," the HBO host shared, as Emanuel made it clear he also has a direct line to the president on business matters affecting Tinseltown, despite being on the polar opposite side of the political spectrum.

Maher first dined with Trump at the White House in March 2025, alongside fellow celebrity guests Kid Rock and UFC boss Dana White. But the apparent goodwill didn't last long, as the comedian quickly returned to criticizing the president on his weekly political and comedy talk show.

"It's so weird, after the first dinner, I went back to doing what I do..." Maher recalled. "It never stops. He tried to stop me from getting the Mark Twain Award."

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Donald Trump Promised He 'Wouldn't Say Bad Things' About Bill Maher

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Source: MEGA

Bill Maher claimed Trump told him he wouldn't go on to bash him publicly after their latest dinner.

Despite a year-and-a-half-long of apparent tension, Maher revealed, "But then, like, he just out of the blue, let's have dinner again. I was like, great. And he was really nice. Like, 'I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time.'"

"And I texted back, and I said, 'You know what? You're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I'm just glad we're talking," the former Politically Incorrect host noted.

Maher shrugged off Trump's relentless verbal attacks, comparing the president's habit of hurling insults at anyone who gets on his bad side to the trademark put-downs of legendary insult comic Don Rickles.

"It's just like, it's like being called a hockey puck by Don Rickles. It's just what he does. It's how he talks," Maher explained.

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Bill Maher Claims Donald Trump 'Needs More People Like Us'

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Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Bill Maher expressed how important he thinks it is that Trump gets an audience with people who have opposing viewpoints.

Maher went on to express disbelief that Trump's fiercest critics would pass up a golden opportunity to bend the president's ear, arguing that even those who despise him should jump at the chance to confront him face-to-face and potentially influence his thinking.

"It blows my mind that there are people in this world, and lots of them on the far left, who would turn this opportunity down. A private dinner in the White House with the president, just a few people. Say whatever you want. And I will," the former stand-up comedian said.

Maher added, "I keep telling people he needs more people like us, not less," referring to those with opposing beliefs to Trump.

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Donald Trump Raged at Bill Maher After the First Dinner

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ripped into Bill Maher after the HBO host went back to bashing him on 'real time.'

Maher angered some Real Time viewers by painting a positive picture of his first dinner with the president during his first post-sit-down show.

He called Trump "gracious and measured" as well as "much more self-aware than he lets on in public."

However, in February, the president launched into Maher on Truth Social after the comedian made jabs at him on his weekly show.

"It was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House," the president wrote, calling Maher a "highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT" who suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

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