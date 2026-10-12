Bill Maher Heads Back to White House for Second Private Trump Dinner Despite President's Vicious Attacks — After The Don 'Promises' to Stop Insulting Him

Maher revealed he'd gotten a surprise second invitation from Trump during the Monday, October 12, episode of his Club Random podcast, while chatting with Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

"I'm having dinner with him again next week," the HBO host shared, as Emanuel made it clear he also has a direct line to the president on business matters affecting Tinseltown, despite being on the polar opposite side of the political spectrum.

Maher first dined with Trump at the White House in March 2025, alongside fellow celebrity guests Kid Rock and UFC boss Dana White. But the apparent goodwill didn't last long, as the comedian quickly returned to criticizing the president on his weekly political and comedy talk show.

"It's so weird, after the first dinner, I went back to doing what I do..." Maher recalled. "It never stops. He tried to stop me from getting the Mark Twain Award."