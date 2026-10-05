Bill Maher Insists Trump Is Sick of Being Surrounded by 'Boring A-- Kissers'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Bill Maher has evaluated the state of President Donald Trump's immediate team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial podcaster reviewed their strained relationship, claiming he'd be open to sharing a meal with a president despite their innate differences.
Bill Maher Claims Trump Is Tired of 'Boring A-- Kissers'
Maher predicted Trump is looking for a bit of a challenge.
The comedian declared Trump is currently surrounded by "boring a-- kissers," which the Commander-in-Chief is supposedly growing tired of.
In contrast, Maher has been a vocal critic of several Trump administration policies.
Their disagreements led to mockery from Trump and an effort to stop Maher from receiving the Mark Twain Prize. Nonetheless, Maher admitted he'd go to dinner with him.
He told CNN's Fareed Zakaria: "I'd rather be involved. You know, I’d rather have the conversation going. I still want to talk to him."
Maher explained talking is the only way forward.
"He is not a guy with a lot of fixed opinions," he added, predicting the president could be persuaded on certain topics.
Maher Describes First Meeting Prez
In the past, Maher explained, he'd attempted to be a voice of reason for Trump.
He recalled speaking with Trump for the first time, telling him he thought the "Obama (Iran) deal should at least be given a chance."
While Trump disagreed, Maher recalled the president's willingness to openly discuss the issue.
"Didn’t agree. That doesn't mat – it’s water under the bridge, fait accompli, we’re in a different place," Maher said.
Plus, he went on to claim Trump doesn't take the typical avenues in deciding an opinion. Rather than reading detailed reports and briefs from his team, the president allegedly runs purely on conversations.
"Be one of the people (talking)," Maher explained his mindset.
Fear of Trump on a Decline
Further, Maher predicted those around him aren't quite scared of him anymore.
Maher said: "He, I think he actually doesn’t like the fact that all he has around him are boring a-- kissers. He’s that guy who wants you to kiss his a--, but then he doesn't respect you when you do, you know?"
Maher pointed out the press certainly hasn't backed down in their criticisms, no matter how much effort Trump has gone through to shut some of them out.
Maher explained: "I mean, if it really was going to be as bad as I thought it was going to be 10 years ago, he would have shut down The New York Times. The New York Times has never stopped printing everything it ever wanted to say about him. I have never pulled one punch, which is why he got mad at me again. You know, he had on somebody recently was interviewing him and they mentioned the No Kings day. And he said, ‘If I was a king, I wouldn’t be talking to you!"
Trump Slams Maher Online
Previously, Trump ripped Maher apart for being "very boring, ANTI TRUMP." The president claimed Maher requested a dinner with him through mutual friends, and their interactions were superficial at best.
He said on Truth Social: "(Maher) was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a 'Vodka Tonic.' He said to me, 'I've never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.' In one respect, it was somewhat endearing!"
While Trump observed a more sympathetic outlook from Maher on his next show, the allegiance didn't seem to last.
Maher isn't afraid to criticize the president, who took issue with the turn.
He added, "Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease."