Bill Maher Insists Trump Is Sick of Being Surrounded by 'Boring A-- Kissers'

Maher predicted Trump is looking for a bit of a challenge.

The comedian declared Trump is currently surrounded by "boring a-- kissers," which the Commander-in-Chief is supposedly growing tired of.

In contrast, Maher has been a vocal critic of several Trump administration policies.

Their disagreements led to mockery from Trump and an effort to stop Maher from receiving the Mark Twain Prize. Nonetheless, Maher admitted he'd go to dinner with him.

He told CNN's Fareed Zakaria: "I'd rather be involved. You know, I’d rather have the conversation going. I still want to talk to him."

Maher explained talking is the only way forward.

"He is not a guy with a lot of fixed opinions," he added, predicting the president could be persuaded on certain topics.