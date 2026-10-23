'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Wild Reaction After Donald Trump Praises Male Senator's Butt: 'We're All a Little G--'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Donald Trump was "leaning into" his LGBTQ+ side when he complimented a senator's backside.
The hot topic came up on a recent installment of The View while Griffin and her fellow co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, weighed in on the president's unexpected remarks about Senator Jon Husted at an Ohio rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'He's Just Leaning Right Into It'
“As the saying goes, we’re all a little g--,” Griffin said on October 23. “He’s just leaning right into it.”
Griffin, who worked in Trump's administration during his first term, called his candor "refreshing," noting this wasn't the first time Trump was caught praising a man's body.
“The clips are many of him commenting on men's physiques,” she said.
Trump Praises Senator's Rear End
Trump made the wild remark while endorsing Husted at a recent rally.
“He’s over here, I’m over here, and I’m studying his body," he said. "I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course, but I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his legs, and I said, his a--, it’s like a pile of muscle.”
Griffin Scolds President for Dodging Issues
Griffin did take one issue with Trump's comments, though: They lacked transparency or acknowledgement of key issues ahead of the 2026 midterms.
“It’s remarkable that 11 days out from the midterms, Donald Trump keeps having to be in deep red parts of the country," she pointed out.
Griffin claimed constituents were more worried about immediate concerns, like the affordability crisis and the war with Iran than physique. Trump, however, seemingly avoided talking at length about the key issues.
JD Vance's LGBTQ+ Comments Put on Blast
Haines pointed out Trump isn't oblivious to the fact that he can get approval from the crowd over a nonsense statement, noting that he "admitted he could say the stupidest things and the audience would still clap"
She added, "This man doesn’t make sense. I feel like people are trying to take grandpa off the spotlight."
Navarro claimed the comments about the senator's rear end were another example of a "distraction." She suggested that Trump was avoiding talking about topics that could make his administration look bad, adding, "He can’t talk about gas prices because they’re through the roof."
She also pointed out a deeply conflicting aspect of Trump's comments – some MAGA supporters and members of his team have expressed anti-LGBTQ+ views.
More recently, Vice President JD Vance falsely implied candidate James Talarico was gay.
Meanwhile, Navarro quipped, "Trump here sounds like he’s auditioning for an elderly character in Heated Rivalry."