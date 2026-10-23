Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > The View

'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Wild Reaction After Donald Trump Praises Male Senator's Butt: 'We're All a Little G--'

A photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin alongside a photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed at Donald Trump's recent comments about a man's body.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Donald Trump was "leaning into" his LGBTQ+ side when he complimented a senator's backside.

The hot topic came up on a recent installment of The View while Griffin and her fellow co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, weighed in on the president's unexpected remarks about Senator Jon Husted at an Ohio rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Just Leaning Right Into It'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Griffin pointed out this wasn't he first time he's discussed men's bodies.

Article continues below advertisement

“As the saying goes, we’re all a little g--,” Griffin said on October 23. “He’s just leaning right into it.”

Griffin, who worked in Trump's administration during his first term, called his candor "refreshing," noting this wasn't the first time Trump was caught praising a man's body.

“The clips are many of him commenting on men's physiques,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Praises Senator's Rear End

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump caught the public off-guard while attending an Ohio rally.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump made the wild remark while endorsing Husted at a recent rally.

“He’s over here, I’m over here, and I’m studying his body," he said. "I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course, but I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his legs, and I said, his a--, it’s like a pile of muscle.”

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Scolds President for Dodging Issues

A photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Griffin observed Trump's recent focus on traditionally right-wing states.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin did take one issue with Trump's comments, though: They lacked transparency or acknowledgement of key issues ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“It’s remarkable that 11 days out from the midterms, Donald Trump keeps having to be in deep red parts of the country," she pointed out.

Griffin claimed constituents were more worried about immediate concerns, like the affordability crisis and the war with Iran than physique. Trump, however, seemingly avoided talking at length about the key issues.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Dame Judi Dench

EXCLUSIVE: Acting Icon Judi Dench, 91, Now 'Effectively Retired' Due to Blindness

Split image of Whoopi Goldberg, Christina Applegate, and Megyn Kelly

'Megyn Kelly Has Sunk So Low:' 'The View' Co-hosts Torch Conservative Commentator for 'Crazy' Remarks About Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance's LGBTQ+ Comments Put on Blast

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance recently implied James Talarico was gay.

Haines pointed out Trump isn't oblivious to the fact that he can get approval from the crowd over a nonsense statement, noting that he "admitted he could say the stupidest things and the audience would still clap"

She added, "This man doesn’t make sense. I feel like people are trying to take grandpa off the spotlight."

Navarro claimed the comments about the senator's rear end were another example of a "distraction." She suggested that Trump was avoiding talking about topics that could make his administration look bad, adding, "He can’t talk about gas prices because they’re through the roof."

She also pointed out a deeply conflicting aspect of Trump's comments – some MAGA supporters and members of his team have expressed anti-LGBTQ+ views.

More recently, Vice President JD Vance falsely implied candidate James Talarico was gay.

Meanwhile, Navarro quipped, "Trump here sounds like he’s auditioning for an elderly character in Heated Rivalry."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.