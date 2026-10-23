'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Wild Reaction After Donald Trump Praises Male Senator's Butt: 'We're All a Little G--'

The hot topic came up on a recent installment of The View while Griffin and her fellow co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg , Joy Behar , Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin , and Ana Navarro , weighed in on the president's unexpected remarks about Senator Jon Husted at an Ohio rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Donald Trump was "leaning into" his LGBTQ+ side when he complimented a senator's backside .

Griffin pointed out this wasn't he first time he's discussed men's bodies.

“As the saying goes, we’re all a little g--,” Griffin said on October 23. “He’s just leaning right into it.”

Griffin, who worked in Trump's administration during his first term, called his candor "refreshing," noting this wasn't the first time Trump was caught praising a man's body.

“The clips are many of him commenting on men's physiques,” she said.