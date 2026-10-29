EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Facing Marriage Strain Amid Explosive Diana Claims'

The book alleges Diana believed her husband was romantically attached to an unidentified valet – a claim that remains unsubstantiated.

Charles, 77, and Camilla, 79, are said to be "hugely distressed" by renewed discussion of their past. Spencer recounts in his book Diana telling him: "My husband is in love with his valet."

He does not identify the individual concerned. The memoir also revisits the aftermath of Diana's death in 1997.

Spencer alleges Charles responded dismissively to her popularity and appeared unusually cheerful following the tragedy.

According to Spencer, Charles told him in the wake of Diana's passing: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!"

Buckingham Palace challenged the account, issuing a statement questioning the reliability of recollections shaped by bereavement.

It said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

Spencer has maintained his version of events.