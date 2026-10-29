EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Facing Marriage Strain Amid Explosive Diana Claims'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be facing fresh tensions in their marriage after explosive allegations about Princess Diana have revived scrutiny of the King's private life and his relationship with his former wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversy follows the publication of Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, a memoir by Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 62.
'My Husband Is In Love With His Valet'
The book alleges Diana believed her husband was romantically attached to an unidentified valet – a claim that remains unsubstantiated.
Charles, 77, and Camilla, 79, are said to be "hugely distressed" by renewed discussion of their past. Spencer recounts in his book Diana telling him: "My husband is in love with his valet."
He does not identify the individual concerned. The memoir also revisits the aftermath of Diana's death in 1997.
Spencer alleges Charles responded dismissively to her popularity and appeared unusually cheerful following the tragedy.
According to Spencer, Charles told him in the wake of Diana's passing: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!"
Buckingham Palace challenged the account, issuing a statement questioning the reliability of recollections shaped by bereavement.
It said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."
Spencer has maintained his version of events.
'Charles Is Absolutely Furious,' Source Claims
Sources told us his account has reopened the rumors still shrouding the collapse of Diana's marriage and Camilla's involvement in Charles' life.
One insider claimed: "Things have become incredibly tense between Charles and Camilla because Charles Spencer's book has dragged up a chapter of their lives that they both desperately wanted to leave behind.
"Charles is absolutely furious that these allegations are being discussed again, and it's apparently becoming almost impossible for him to think about anything else. But Camilla is struggling too, and what really frustrates her is that everything seems to revolve around how Charles is feeling."
The source noted, "She's expected to be the one who keeps him calm and reassures him that everything will eventually blow over, but she's dealing with her own humiliation and upset. It's creating a great deal of resentment between them because neither feels the other fully appreciates what they're going through. The explosive claims in Spencer's new book really are stretching their marriage to the limit.
"Camilla has spent years trying to put the controversies surrounding Diana behind her, so having these kinds of allegations dragged back into the spotlight is an absolute nightmare.
"She thought she'd finally reached a point where people were judging her on her role as Queen rather than constantly revisiting what happened decades ago. Now she's being forced to confront all those old accusations again, and she's understandably upset about it."
The insider continued, "What makes matters worse is that she feels Charles has become so wrapped up in defending himself that he's overlooking the impact this is having on her. She wants her husband to recognize that she's being hurt by these stories as well, rather than simply expecting her to absorb all his frustrations.
"The atmosphere between Charles and Camilla is understood to be extremely difficult at the moment, and even the smallest disagreements between them are apparently becoming much bigger than they need to be. Charles is said to be constantly on edge, worrying about what other damaging stories might emerge, while Camilla has reached a point where she simply doesn't have the patience to keep reassuring him.
"Normally she's the person who can lighten his mood and help him put things into perspective, but she's now feeling just as angry and exhausted as he is. They're both under enormous pressure, and instead of pulling together, there's a growing sense that they're taking their frustrations out on each other."
"It's making life behind palace walls particularly uncomfortable," the royal source added.
Princess Diana Suspicions and Royal Train Revelations
Spencer has described Diana's suspicions about an alleged encounter aboard the royal train shortly before her wedding.
Discussing the identity of a woman reportedly seen there, he writes: "As it was not Diana, then who was the blonde? After her marriage took the direction it did, Diana became convinced that she must have been Camilla Parker-Bowles."
The memoir's publication comes as Charles continues cancer treatment and faces family controversies, including the ongoing police probe into his younger brother Andrew Windsor over his longstanding friendship with the late predator Jeffrey Epstein.