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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Faces Accusations His Memoir Was Part of King Charles 'Forced Abdication' Plot

Split photos of Charles Spencer and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Earl Spencer's memoir tied to King Charles abdication plot, according to insiders.

Oct. 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Charles Spencer has become the subject of an explosive claim his new memoir about Princess Diana was designed to help drive King Charles from the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old earl, Diana's younger brother, revisits their childhood and the aftermath of her 1997 death in his recently released Swan Song.

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Charles Spencer's Memoir Fuels Royal Abdication Rumors

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Split photos of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Spencer faces claims his Princess Diana memoir could fuel calls for King Charles to abdicate.

Its examination of the princess' life and her treatment by the royal establishment has prompted speculation about its possible consequences for Charles, 77, and the monarchy he leads.

Sources told us one hostile interpretation of the book suggests renewed scrutiny of Diana's marriage and death could strengthen public sympathy for her son Prince William, 44, the heir to the throne, at his father's expense.

An insider claimed: "The timing and subject matter of Charles Spencer's memoir have encouraged speculation about his wider intentions, particularly given the history of tensions between the Spencer family and the royal establishment.

"He has never been afraid to challenge the monarchy's treatment of Diana, and revisiting those grievances while her former husband is King creates obvious political sensitivities. There is gossip this was cooked up as part of a plan to try and provoke a forced abdication from Charles.

"It sounds outlandish, but those are the rumors. Piling pain on Charles while he fights cancer is a dangerous thing, and it is not that far-fetched to talk about him leaving the throne amidst that kind of environment."

The insider noted, "The difficulty for Charles is that Diana's story remains enormously powerful, even nearly three decades after her death. Every time the circumstances of her unhappy marriage and the royal family's handling of her experiences return to public attention, it risks reopening arguments the Palace would undoubtedly prefer to leave in the past.

"Spencer knows how deeply his sister's memory resonates."

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Charles Spencer Revisits Princess Diana's Death

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The Earl of Spencer revisited his sister's tragic 1997 death in 'Swan Song.'

Spencer's 384-page book traces his shared upbringing with Diana, her transformation into an international celebrity, and the week following the Paris car crash that killed her at 36.

The book also revisits Spencer's funeral address, an enduring moment in the public reckoning over Diana's treatment and the royal family's response to her death.

Spencer's earlier memoir, A Very Private School, published in 2024, addressed a different chapter of his life.

It described the physical and sexual abuse he says he endured while attending Maidwell Hall, an elite boarding school in Northamptonshire, from the age of eight.

Drawing on letters, diaries and the memories of former pupils, that book challenged the culture of silence surrounding abuse in prestigious British institutions.

Spencer subsequently spoke publicly about the lasting psychological effects of his experiences.

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Inside Princess Diana's Complicated Royal Marriage

Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The 'Swan Song' reopened painful questions about Princess Diana's marriage and royal life.

His latest work instead places Diana at the center of his story, exploring both the private sister he knew and the extraordinary public mourning that followed her death.

Diana became one of the world's most recognizable women after marrying the future King Charles in 1981, transforming the British monarchy through her compassion, glamour and unconventional approach to royal duties.

Born Diana Spencer in 1961, she was just 20 when she married Charles, with whom she had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Their troubled marriage, marked by infidelity and intense media scrutiny, ended in divorce in 1996.

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Princess Diana's Enduring Legacy After Her Death

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Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's humanitarian legacy has continued through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana became celebrated for her humanitarian work, particularly her campaigning for AIDS awareness and the removal of landmines.

Her willingness to embrace marginalized people challenged traditional royal protocol.

On August 31, 1997, Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris, alongside her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

Her death prompted an extraordinary outpouring of grief worldwide.

Nearly three decades later, her legacy endures through her charitable causes, her influence on modern royalty and the public lives of her sons.

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