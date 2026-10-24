EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Faces Accusations His Memoir Was Part of King Charles 'Forced Abdication' Plot

Its examination of the princess' life and her treatment by the royal establishment has prompted speculation about its possible consequences for Charles, 77, and the monarchy he leads.

Sources told us one hostile interpretation of the book suggests renewed scrutiny of Diana's marriage and death could strengthen public sympathy for her son Prince William, 44, the heir to the throne, at his father's expense.

An insider claimed: "The timing and subject matter of Charles Spencer's memoir have encouraged speculation about his wider intentions, particularly given the history of tensions between the Spencer family and the royal establishment.

"He has never been afraid to challenge the monarchy's treatment of Diana, and revisiting those grievances while her former husband is King creates obvious political sensitivities. There is gossip this was cooked up as part of a plan to try and provoke a forced abdication from Charles.

"It sounds outlandish, but those are the rumors. Piling pain on Charles while he fights cancer is a dangerous thing, and it is not that far-fetched to talk about him leaving the throne amidst that kind of environment."

The insider noted, "The difficulty for Charles is that Diana's story remains enormously powerful, even nearly three decades after her death. Every time the circumstances of her unhappy marriage and the royal family's handling of her experiences return to public attention, it risks reopening arguments the Palace would undoubtedly prefer to leave in the past.

"Spencer knows how deeply his sister's memory resonates."