EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy's Lawyers Accuse Judge of Mishandling 'Critical' Jury Warnings as Prosecutors Fight to Silence Defense

Lindsay Clancy's legal team has launched a fresh attack on the judge overseeing her murder case, accusing the court of failing to properly investigate troubling jury warnings before her trial collapsed – as prosecutors simultaneously push to restrict what her attorneys can tell the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Clancy's attorneys argue that Judge William Sullivan failed to adequately examine concerns that a juror was refusing to follow the law during deliberations, raising new questions about the September mistrial and whether the mother of three should face another prosecution.