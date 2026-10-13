EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Hospital Raises Questions About Her Conduct in Malpractice Fight — as Her Lawyer Speaks Out

In its response, the hospital invokes comparative negligence, arguing Clancy's own actions may have contributed to the injuries or damages alleged in her lawsuit.

The hospital also raises defenses involving third parties and intervening causes, disputing whether it should bear responsibility for the alleged damages.

Those arguments come as Clancy pursues claims against medical professionals over the psychiatric care she received before the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan. The hospital's defenses do not establish that Clancy was negligent or that her conduct caused the children's deaths.

Women & Infants Hospital also invokes informed consent, asserting that Clancy was advised of treatment risks, potential consequences, and available alternatives.