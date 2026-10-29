Trump Lashes Out at 'Horrible' Reporter in Fiery Rant After He's Confronted About His Support of Controversial Amy Acton Ad

"She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life. My daughter needs help. And she can't help you if she needs help herself," Arthur tells viewers.

Shortly after the video circulated, Acton's brother, Phillip Stearns, issued a statement.

"It's not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point," Stearns wrote. "After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died."

Speaking to ABC 6, Acton explained that her mother and stepfather were living in a tent when they were arrested for abuse, but they "skipped on bond."

"Child abuse was only prosecuted within states, not across borders," she explained.

Court records back up Acton's recollection of abuse.

Documents show that from December 1976 to April 1978, Acton's stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was charged with sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13. He was indicted for the offense, but he "willfully vacated his last known address." An arrest warrant was issued for him, but he wasn't found.

The last known address he gave was Terrace Lake Park, which has a campground.