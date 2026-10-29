EXCLUSIVE: Judge Blocks $20Million Trump Ad Blitz Featuring Pete Hegseth as White House Faces New Court Deadline

The ruling also orders the Trump administration to submit a compliance report by October 30, just days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Among the advertisements identified in the 35-page ruling is a commercial titled American Military Power, which began airing September 30. The advertisement highlights American military operations in Iran, combining footage of military action with clips of Trump.

Hegseth delivers a voiceover declaring that Trump has "reminded the world, as he has time and time again, that being an American means something unbreakable."

Court records reveal that a version of the commercial was uploaded to the White House's official YouTube channel on September 11. Although Hegseth appears in the advertisement, the ruling does not accuse him personally of authorizing improper expenditures.