EXCLUSIVE: Trump Accused of Blowing 'Millions' in Taxpayer Cash on 'Narcissistic Ego Trips' — Lawmakers Demand Federal Investigation

In a blistering letter dated September 30, the Democratic lawmakers demanded investigators uncover the source, accounts, and total amount of taxpayer money used to produce and distribute the advertisements across major television markets and official White House social media channels.

They wrote: "President Trump is obviously desperate for the American people to 'love' him, a problem that goes beyond your jurisdiction."

"But stealing taxpayer dollars to pay for Mr. Trump's narcissistic ego trips is plainly illegal," they alleged.

The lawmakers have not stopped at demanding an accounting of the money.