EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $20Million Taxpayer-Funded Ad Blitz Shut Down by Federal Judge — as White House Ordered to Pull Commercials
Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's $20million taxpayer-funded television advertising campaign has been brought to an abrupt halt after a federal judge ordered his administration to pull a series of commercials off the air amid a legal battle over government spending, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon issued a temporary restraining order on October 11, blocking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from using federal funds to produce, distribute or broadcast the challenged advertisements.
Judge Halts $20Million Ad Blitz
The ruling comes amid a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of improperly using taxpayer money to promote the president ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.
"Defendants shall cancel or cause to be cancelled any slot, placement, reservation, or arrangement for the airing or dissemination of the challenged advertisements," Rochon ordered.
The court also suspended a September 20 advertising contract involving Customs and Border Protection and LMD Agency, covering five disputed commercials.
Court Sides With Challengers
The restrictions covered commercials scheduled to air on October 11 and barred federal officials from expanding existing advertising arrangements or entering new ones.
The lawsuit was brought by Common Cause, Robert Hunter, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and Empire State 32BJ SEIU PAC.
The plaintiffs allege that the administration exceeded congressional spending authorizations and violated federal restrictions concerning government publicity and propaganda.
In granting emergency relief, Rochon determined that the plaintiffs demonstrated they were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims.
Judge Cites 'Irreparable Harm'
The judge also found the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction and that granting relief served the public interest.
The ruling follows an October 9 conference during which government attorneys did not provide relevant information addressing the request for immediate relief, according to the order.
The court subsequently allowed expedited briefing before issuing its decision.
The court's intervention followed an emergency request by the plaintiffs, who argued that allowing the advertisements to continue would cause harm that could not be adequately remedied later.
White House Faces Compliance Deadline
The administration must also submit a status report within 24 hours confirming compliance with the restrictions. The temporary restraining order took effect at 6:45 p.m. on October 11 and will remain in place for 14 days unless extended.
Although the judge indicated that a fuller written opinion would follow, the ruling does not represent a final determination that the advertising expenditures were unlawful.
The court also canceled a previously scheduled October 13 conference, which will be rescheduled to address the litigation's next steps.
The temporary order leaves the broader legal dispute unresolved, with the court still weighing whether the administration exceeded its spending authority and violated federal restrictions on government-funded publicity.