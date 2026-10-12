EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $20Million Taxpayer-Funded Ad Blitz Shut Down by Federal Judge — as White House Ordered to Pull Commercials

President Donald Trump's $20million taxpayer-funded television advertising campaign has been brought to an abrupt halt after a federal judge ordered his administration to pull a series of commercials off the air amid a legal battle over government spending, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon issued a temporary restraining order on October 11, blocking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from using federal funds to produce, distribute or broadcast the challenged advertisements.

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Judge Halts $20Million Ad Blitz

Source: MEGA Trump's $20 million ad campaign has been temporarily halted by a federal judge.

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The ruling comes amid a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of improperly using taxpayer money to promote the president ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections. "Defendants shall cancel or cause to be cancelled any slot, placement, reservation, or arrangement for the airing or dissemination of the challenged advertisements," Rochon ordered. The court also suspended a September 20 advertising contract involving Customs and Border Protection and LMD Agency, covering five disputed commercials.

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Court Sides With Challengers

Source: MEGA A judge found challengers to Trump's ad campaign were likely to succeed.

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The restrictions covered commercials scheduled to air on October 11 and barred federal officials from expanding existing advertising arrangements or entering new ones. The lawsuit was brought by Common Cause, Robert Hunter, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and Empire State 32BJ SEIU PAC. The plaintiffs allege that the administration exceeded congressional spending authorizations and violated federal restrictions concerning government publicity and propaganda. In granting emergency relief, Rochon determined that the plaintiffs demonstrated they were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims.

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Judge Cites 'Irreparable Harm'

Source: Googlemaps A federal court ordered the Trump administration to halt the disputed commercials.

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The judge also found the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction and that granting relief served the public interest. The ruling follows an October 9 conference during which government attorneys did not provide relevant information addressing the request for immediate relief, according to the order. The court subsequently allowed expedited briefing before issuing its decision. The court's intervention followed an emergency request by the plaintiffs, who argued that allowing the advertisements to continue would cause harm that could not be adequately remedied later.

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White House Faces Compliance Deadline

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Source: MEGA Trump officials were given 24 hours to report compliance with the court order.