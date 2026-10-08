EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dragged Into Court Over Taxpayer-Funded 'Love Me' Ads — as Democrats Accuse Prez of Illegal Election Propaganda

President Trump has been slapped with an explosive federal lawsuit accusing him of using millions in taxpayer dollars to bankroll a nationwide television campaign promoting himself ahead of the November midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Democratic National Committee filed a 31-page complaint on October 7 in Washington, D.C., accusing Trump and his administration of illegally diverting $20million in federal funds to finance what Democrats describe as partisan propaganda.