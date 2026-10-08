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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dragged Into Court Over Taxpayer-Funded 'Love Me' Ads — as Democrats Accuse Prez of Illegal Election Propaganda

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Source: MEGA

Trump faces a federal lawsuit accusing his administration of using taxpayer money for political advertisements.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

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President Trump has been slapped with an explosive federal lawsuit accusing him of using millions in taxpayer dollars to bankroll a nationwide television campaign promoting himself ahead of the November midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Democratic National Committee filed a 31-page complaint on October 7 in Washington, D.C., accusing Trump and his administration of illegally diverting $20million in federal funds to finance what Democrats describe as partisan propaganda.

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Trump Accused of Personally Ordering $20M Ad Blitz

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Democrats allege Trump personally directed a $20million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign.

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The lawsuit names Trump, the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Homeland Security as defendants. The complaint alleges Trump personally instructed budget director Russ Vought to secure funding for the advertisements.

Federal officials subsequently allocated $20million from U.S. Customs and Border Protection funds originally designated for government purposes, including border security commemorations, according to the filing.

Democrats claim the advertisements violated federal restrictions prohibiting taxpayer money from being used for publicity or propaganda."The partisan aim of the propaganda ads is beyond question," the lawsuit states.

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'Love Me' Ad Sparks Outrage

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Source: MEGA

The lawsuit claims Trump's advertisements aired across major networks ahead of the midterm elections.

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The advertisements allegedly aired across major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and Newsmax, reaching audiences during NFL games, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Dancing With the Stars.

Among the advertisements highlighted is a September 23 television spot titled "The Country He Loves," dubbed the "Love Me Ad" because it allegedly featured unauthorized use of musician JMSN's song. The commercial reportedly featured images of Trump alongside declarations about defeating communism and socialism.

Another advertisement, titled Final Battle, allegedly recycled footage and narration from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. The lawsuit claims the primary difference was that the newer version ended with a disclosure stating it was "Paid for by the U.S. Government."

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Democrats Claim Spending Continued After Trump's Promise

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Source: MEGA

Democrats claim government-funded ads continued airing after Trump promised to shift funding to his super PAC.

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Democrats also identified additional advertisements titled God Made Trump, King of the Jungle, and Resilience among at least 13 campaign-style videos.

In another explosive allegation, Democrats claim taxpayer-funded advertisements continued airing after Trump announced on October 5 that his MAGA Inc. super PAC would finance future broadcasts.

According to the complaint, an advertisement aired during Dancing With the Stars on October 6, while another appeared on Fox & Friends the following morning. Both allegedly retained government-funding disclosures. The lawsuit claims at least $100,000 in public funds was spent after Trump's announcement.

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Federal Judge Asked to Halt Campaign

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White House
Source: MEGA

The White House defended the controversial advertisements as public service announcements.

Trump also indicated that previously spent government money would not be reimbursed, according to the filing. DNC is demanding a court order declaring the spending unlawful and preventing further taxpayer-funded advertisements.

Democrats argue the campaign unfairly benefits Republican candidates by preserving private political funds for competitive congressional races.

The White House has defended the advertisements as public service announcements promoting American achievements. The allegations remain unproven, and the court has not ruled on the merits of the lawsuit.

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