Jesse Watters Claims AOC Has the 'Most Upside' to Becoming Next President — After the Democrat Accuses the Fox News Star of Sexual Harassment

When he got to Ocasio-Cortez, he brought up some comments she made about him outside the U.S. Capitol in January. At the time, Fox News producer Johnny Belisario invited her to appear on Jesse Watters Primetime, an offer she promptly rejected.

"He has sexualized and harassed me on his show," she said of the conservative commentator. "He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric."

"That’s not true, Congresswoman,” Belisario insisted.

As for Ocasio-Cortez's hypothetical presidential run, Watters claimed she'd have the most "upside" among 2028 Democratic candidates, even though they're not on good terms.