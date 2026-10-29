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Home > News > Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters Claims AOC Has the 'Most Upside' to Becoming Next President — After the Democrat Accuses the Fox News Star of Sexual Harassment

Split image of Jesse Watters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters shared his thoughts on AOC potentially running for president.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Jesse Watters made his thoughts about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez known on The Five, RadarOnline.com can report.

During the Fox News show, Watters weighed in on a few potential Democratic presidential candidates, delivering his unfiltered takes on Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and more.

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AOC Rejects Jesse Watters' Show Invitation

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Image of AOC
Source: MEGA

When invited to appear on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' in January 2026, AOC rejected the offer.

When he got to Ocasio-Cortez, he brought up some comments she made about him outside the U.S. Capitol in January. At the time, Fox News producer Johnny Belisario invited her to appear on Jesse Watters Primetime, an offer she promptly rejected.

"He has sexualized and harassed me on his show," she said of the conservative commentator. "He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric."

"That’s not true, Congresswoman,” Belisario insisted.

As for Ocasio-Cortez's hypothetical presidential run, Watters claimed she'd have the most "upside" among 2028 Democratic candidates, even though they're not on good terms.

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Jesse Watters Claims AOC Has 'Potential'

Image of Jesse Watters
Source: MEGA

According to Watters, AOC has a lot of 'growth potential.'

"AOC has the most upside," he explained on the show on October 26. "She does have a lot of growth potential. When I saw her in Michigan, and she was eating different types of food, she was getting some fresh air and, like, being around white people."

"It was almost like she was seeing America for the first time and that’s good," Watters continued. "And that's what I kind of want to see from her."

"Her problem is people with money don’t want to give it to her because she hates business," he argued. "So, she's gonna have to pretend to like business in order to get money."

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Jessica Tarlov Challenges Jesse Watters

Image of Jessica Tarlov
Source: MEGA

Co-host Jessica Tarlov confronted Watters about his comments.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov responded, saying, "I like that Jesse says that he would just like to see AOC with more white people; that would make him more comfortable.”

"It would make her more comfortable with us and America," Watters clarified.

"She feels fine about you," Tarlov suggested.

"That's not what she said,” Watters asserted. "She accused me of sexual harassment."

"I don't wanna get between you two about that," Tarlov concluded.

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Jesse Watters' AOC Jabs

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Image of AOC
Source: MEGA

In 2025, Watters accused AOC of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller.

In 2025, Watters claimed that Ocasio-Cortez wanted to "sleep with" Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Back in 2022, he also advised the representative to get married, telling her, "You have to get pregnant."

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