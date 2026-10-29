Senate Leader Jokes GOP Rep Is 'Eye Candy' After Trump Praised Jon Husted's Backside at Rally: 'They Both Got It Going on'

"It's great to be with your delegation," he began. "And just, for all of you, I know that Husted gets a ton of attention, but I think Bernie's kind of eye candy too."

"I don't know if you've got, you guys, you both got – they both got it going on, when it comes to that," he added.

Thune's remarks come just a couple of weeks after Trump gushed over Husted at a rally in Kentucky. The president said he closely "examined" the Ohio senator while he addressed a crowd.

"He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--," Trump admitted at the time. "I never did that with a man before."

Trump didn't stop there, however.