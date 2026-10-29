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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Senate Leader Jokes GOP Rep Is 'Eye Candy' After Trump Praised Jon Husted's Backside at Rally: 'They Both Got It Going on'

Split image of John Thune and Bernie Moreno
Source: MEGA

At a recent event, John Thune referenced Donald Trump's bizarre comments about Jon Husted.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune cracked a joke about Sen. Bernie Moreno's looks after Donald Trump made his admiration for Republican Sen. Jon Husted clear, RadarOnline.com can report.

Thune appeared at an Ohio campaign event on Tuesday, October 27, where he set his sights on Moreno.

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John Thune Eyes Bernie Mareno

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Image of Senate Majority Leader John Thune referenced Trump's viral comments about Jon Husted at an event on October 27, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Senate Majority Leader John Thune referenced Trump's viral comments about Jon Husted at an event on October 27, 2026.

"It's great to be with your delegation," he began. "And just, for all of you, I know that Husted gets a ton of attention, but I think Bernie's kind of eye candy too."

"I don't know if you've got, you guys, you both got – they both got it going on, when it comes to that," he added.

Thune's remarks come just a couple of weeks after Trump gushed over Husted at a rally in Kentucky. The president said he closely "examined" the Ohio senator while he addressed a crowd.

"He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--," Trump admitted at the time. "I never did that with a man before."

Trump didn't stop there, however.

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Trump Praises Jon Husted

Image of During a rally in Kentucky, Donald Trump admitted to having 'examined' Jon Husted's backside.
Source: MEGA

During a rally in Kentucky, Trump admitted to having 'examined' Husted's backside.

"I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying,” he continued. "He's got a jawline. You would be very unfortunate if you picked a fight with him at a bar someday.”

"Then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel," the 80-year-old concluded. "I'm still recovering my hand."

The bizarre remarks raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle, but that didn't prevent Trump from going back for more.

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Trump Highlights Jon Husted's Athletic Background

Image of Donald Trump has gushed over Sen. Jon Husted's physique on multiple occasions.
Source: MEGA

The president has gushed over Husted's physique on multiple occasions.

He went on to compliment Husted's figure on two more occasions, also highlighting his time as a defensive back for the Flyers at the University of Dayton.

In an interview on October 25, Trump claimed that praising the senator's body improved his polling.

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Image of According to Trump, his bizarre comments about Jon Husted improved the Ohio senator's polling.
Source: MEGA

According to Trump, his bizarre comments about Husted improved the Ohio senator's polling.

"He went up 14 points or something," he claimed. "And that was my rally. That was when I said the word, the A-word, and everyone said, 'Oh, why is he talking about that?'

"They didn't put the whole clip on," Trump noted." They just put – I looked at his body – I said, 'Look at his strength in this guy. This is crazy.'"

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