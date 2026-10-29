Nicki Minaj Told 'Trump Rallies Are Poisoning Your Mind' by Kathy Hochul After Rapper Branded New York Governor 'Evil Woman'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Anaconda rapper, 43, attacked Hochul on social media on Wednesday while weighing in on her home state's fast-approaching gubernatorial race.

Nicki Minaj has triggered a war of words with Kathy Hochul after branding the New York governor an "evil woman."

Minaj had some harsh words to say about Hochul.

The musician continued her criticism by reposting a video of Hochul addressing Black congregants at True Bethel Baptist Church in 2025 about her inflation rebate initiative, joking: "Don’t stop by the liquor store, OK? Buy something for the kids — buy them some food. Sometimes I have to stop by the liquor store, too. I understand."

"Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."

Staunch Republican and ‘" MAGA Barbie" Minaj wrote on X: "Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them.

Hochul was quizzed about Minaj's comments on a campaign stop in Albany.

"So not only does she keep horrible company & laugh at the demonic things her friends do behind the scenes to people who aren’t as politically powerful…Dear God, help us," the hitmaker wrote of the remark, which the church’s bishop defended at the time as being "in (the) context" of his sermon that day.

But Hochul fired back during a campaign stop in Albany when she was asked about Minaj's comments.

"I think she should ought to get outside and get offline a little more," she said. "And stop going to Trump rallies because it's poisoning your mind.”

Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman joined the criticism, posting on social media: "Nicki, I've got the U-Haul ready. It's time to fire the worst governor in America."