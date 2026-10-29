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Home > Politics > Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Told 'Trump Rallies Are Poisoning Your Mind' by Kathy Hochul After Rapper Branded New York Governor 'Evil Woman'

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Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj and Kathy Hochul have become embroiled in a war of words following the rapper's recent outburst.

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Oct. 29 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj has triggered a war of words with Kathy Hochul after branding the New York governor an "evil woman."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Anaconda rapper, 43, attacked Hochul on social media on Wednesday while weighing in on her home state's fast-approaching gubernatorial race.

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'She Will Not Escape God's Wrath'

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Source: MEGA

Minaj had some harsh words to say about Hochul.

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Staunch Republican and ‘"MAGA Barbie" Minaj wrote on X: "Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them.

"Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."

The musician continued her criticism by reposting a video of Hochul addressing Black congregants at True Bethel Baptist Church in 2025 about her inflation rebate initiative, joking: "Don’t stop by the liquor store, OK? Buy something for the kids — buy them some food. Sometimes I have to stop by the liquor store, too. I understand."

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'She Needs to Get Offline More'

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Source: MEGA

Hochul was quizzed about Minaj's comments on a campaign stop in Albany.

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"So not only does she keep horrible company & laugh at the demonic things her friends do behind the scenes to people who aren’t as politically powerful…Dear God, help us," the hitmaker wrote of the remark, which the church’s bishop defended at the time as being "in (the) context" of his sermon that day.

But Hochul fired back during a campaign stop in Albany when she was asked about Minaj's comments.

"I think she should ought to get outside and get offline a little more," she said. "And stop going to Trump rallies because it's poisoning your mind.”

Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman joined the criticism, posting on social media: "Nicki, I've got the U-Haul ready. It's time to fire the worst governor in America."

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White House Press Secretary Talk

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Source: MEGA

The rapper has been touted for a new role within the White House.

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Minaj appeared with Trump at a rally in Michigan earlier this week and has publicly urged young voters to "vote red" in the upcoming election.

Radar reported this week how a White House official jokingly floated Minaj as a possible replacement for press secretary after the rapper joined Trump aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 2.

After Minaj praised Trump's work ethic, business background, and foreign policy, Cheung captioned the post, "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

The exchange came days after Katie Zacharia left the position following a five-day tenure, the shortest in the history of the White House press secretary role.

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Source: MEGA

Minaj teased her interest in the role.

In the video, Cheung questioned Minaj about Trump's campaign schedule, the economy, and polling. Minaj praised the president's work ethic, saying he wakes at 4 a.m. and outworks people half his age.

She also complimented Trump's understanding of business and foreign policy while criticizing what she described as attacks from the legacy media.

The White House's official X account responded to Cheung's post with an eyes emoji, while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz addressed Minaj's fanbase, writing: "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"

Minaj responded to Cheung with an American flag and grinning-face-with-sweat emojis. She also shared footage showing the interior of Air Force One.

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