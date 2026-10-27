'MAGA Number Is Going Way Down:' Top Democratic Strategist Makes Grim Prediction About Trump's Loyal Fan Base

An NBC News/Decision Desk poll found that 44 percent of Republican voters now identify as MAGA, down from 55 percent last spring.

“I bet you on November 15, if Republicans have the kind of election day that we think they will, the MAGA number is going to go way down,” Carville said.

His prediction followed a discussion of polling that showed a shift in how Republican voters describe their political identities, with fewer identifying as MAGA Republicans and more calling themselves traditional Republicans.

The share calling themselves traditional Republicans rose from 43 percent to 56 percent over the same period.

NBC chief data analyst Steve Kornacki noted that Trump’s most ardent supporters are distancing themselves and no longer form a majority of the Republican electorate.

“You see a very enthusiastic Democratic base, at least some key portions of the Democratic base. And this is what’s going on on the Republican side,” Kornacki said last week.