Trump 'Clinically Insane': Key Democratic Strategist Suggests Prez Is 'Trying to Lose' Midterms as Bizarre Behavior Ramps Up
Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
One top Democratic strategist is openly wondering if Donald Trump is trying to lose his Republican party's crucial upcoming midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
James Carville, one of Trump's most outspoken critics, went on to call some of the president's recent controversial remarks "clinically insane."
Trump's Tough Talk Gets Turned Around
Trump told a crowd at a midterm rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, earlier this week that his war with Iran is justified because the nation could "take out" a major American city.
However, immediately after, the 80-year-old seemed to suggest his preferences for targets, boasting, "Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego."
The reaction was swift, with commentators and critics on both sides of the aisle expressing their shock at Trump's words.
On Wednesday’s edition of Carville's Politics War Room, the liberal commentator said he keeps asking himself the same question: "Is Trump trying to lose? I mean, there's nothing that he does that is consistent with trying to win."
Does Trump 'Hate' His Republican Party?
Carville raged that the president himself is the central issue in this year's campaigns.
"He dominates everything, but I gotta keep asking – is he trying to do this? Does he just want to sc--w the congressional Republicans? Does he hate 'em? I don't know," Carville expounded.
"There's some other explanation for this behavior. It might be that he's just out of his g-dd-mn mind. Who knows?
"But he is a man of real grievances, and this behavior – the only thing that could really explain it is that he's clinically insane, or he wants the Republicans to lose.
"I don't think there’s any other explanation for it."
Critics Unite Against Trump's Talk
Carville wasn't the only one to go after Trump following his comments. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to respond: "Disgusting and disqualifying... After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also raged, "The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety. The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives. In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city."
"Thirteen million Californians call LA and San Diego counties home. Their lives are not a 'small price to pay' or a punchline for Donald Trump," said Xavier Becerra, a former President Joe Biden health secretary and current California gubernatorial candidate.
Even a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate based in San Diego had something to say about Trump's remark.
"I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments. America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland..." San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said.
White House Goes Into Damage Control
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung later dismissed criticism of the comments and attacked those who questioned the president's meaning.
"No, he didn't, you buffoons. He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon, which they would if they had the chance," Cheung said, defending Trump.
He added, "The media freakout over President Trump's comments is not rooted in reality. He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped. America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money."