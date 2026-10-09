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Home > News > Politics

'How Dumb Can You Be?': James Carville Bashes Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mocks Her Failed Relationship With Don Trump Jr. in Expletive Rant

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Source: MEGA

James Carville held nothing back in his rant about Kimberly Guilfoyle.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Veteran Democratic firebrand James Carville unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against Kimberly Guilfoyle after explosive allegations surfaced that she begged a longtime Donald Trump supporter to cough up a whopping $100,000 to wipe out her credit card debt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the blistering video, the 81-year-old "Ragin' Cajun" insinuated Guilfoyle, 57, had slept with the wealthy donor before allegedly hitting him up for money, then twisted the knife by mocking her humiliating split from former fiancé Donald Trump Jr.

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James Carville Scolds Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'I Told You What to Do'

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Photo of James Carville
Source: Politicon/YouTube

Carville crudely lectured Guilfoyle how she should have taken his advice.

"This is your you, Kimberly Guilfoyle. I f------ told you what to do, goddamnit," Carville opened his Politics War Room podcast rant on Thursday, October 8, then brought up First Lady Melania Trump with an offensive old-school term for a prostitute.

"I told you to take your lessons from Melania. How many times do I gotta tell you how to be a strumpet? Now you're going and giving this s--- away. Now you're asking some guy for $100,000 after the fact, and then he leaks on it. How dumb can you be?" former President Bill Clinton's former campaign manager fumed.

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Donald Trump Jr. 'Dumped You Like a Pile of S---'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. dumped Guilfoyle in late 2024 and went public with Bettina Anderson a month later.

Carville then went for the jugular over Guilfoyle's embarrassing romantic downfall, mocking how then-president-elect Trump nominated her to become U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, just as Don Jr. publicly confirmed their engagement was kaput.

By then, the eldest Trump son had already been spotted for months on not-so-secret dates around Palm Beach, Florida, with glamorous socialite Bettina Anderson, who became Don Jr.'s wife in May.

"I got news for you. These people dump you like you're nothing. They send your fat a-- over to Greece, and they forget about you," Carville told Guilfoyle.

He went on to taunt how Don Jr. "dumped you like a pile of s---" and how he's with a "socialite philanthropist."

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James Carville Scolds Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'You're Too Dumb'

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Carville told Guilfoyle her future is 'no good' with the State Department investigation.

Carville went on to question Guilfoyle's intelligence, claiming people at the American embassy in Greece have been alerting folks at the State Department about her alleged wild parties, lavish spending, diva demands, and toxic treatment of staff.

"All the people in the embassy are leaking on you like a sieve. They're talking about all the parties you have and the expenses you owe, and they're going to keep doing that," he scolded, telling the former lawyer, "You're too dumb. You're too dumb. Your future's not good," as the State Department has reportedly launched an investigation led by its Office of the Inspector General.

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Donald Trump Donor Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Offered 'Quid Pro Quo' Deal

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle allegedly begged a Trump donor to pay of her Amex debt in exchange for unfettered access to the president's inner world.

As the investigation got underway, the president's longtime ally and deep-pocketed donor Eric Deters dropped a bombshell allegation, claiming Guilfoyle begged him to cough up $100,000 to wipe out her American Express debt on the eve of her 2025 confirmation hearing, allegedly dangling unfettered access to the Trump family in exchange.

"She was so desperate for that $100,000. It was a quid pro quo," Deters claimed to NBC News in an interview earlier in the day of Carville's rant.

“She said I could ask her for anything and everything in Trump world. There was no request too big," he added.

The former Kentucky congressional candidate even provided the network with a PDF document of alleged texts and Signal messages with Guilfoyle.

Vice President JD Vance said on Friday, October 9, "These are accusations. We don’t try people in the court of public opinion."

"Let’s actually see what the facts are. Let’s see what the truth is, and obviously if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it," Vance added.

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