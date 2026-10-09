'How Dumb Can You Be?': James Carville Bashes Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mocks Her Failed Relationship With Don Trump Jr. in Expletive Rant

As the investigation got underway, the president's longtime ally and deep-pocketed donor Eric Deters dropped a bombshell allegation, claiming Guilfoyle begged him to cough up $100,000 to wipe out her American Express debt on the eve of her 2025 confirmation hearing, allegedly dangling unfettered access to the Trump family in exchange.

"She was so desperate for that $100,000. It was a quid pro quo," Deters claimed to NBC News in an interview earlier in the day of Carville's rant.

“She said I could ask her for anything and everything in Trump world. There was no request too big," he added.

The former Kentucky congressional candidate even provided the network with a PDF document of alleged texts and Signal messages with Guilfoyle.

Vice President JD Vance said on Friday, October 9, "These are accusations. We don’t try people in the court of public opinion."

"Let’s actually see what the facts are. Let’s see what the truth is, and obviously if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it," Vance added.