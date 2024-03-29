'Get Her Outta Here': New York Governor Kathy Hochul Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer

The incident happened at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, where Hochul arrived for the second day of viewings around 1:45 PM. However, her presence did not go unnoticed, leading to a swift exit.

According to law enforcement sources, Hochul was only inside the venue for about 10 minutes before a person was heard asking her to leave, saying, "Get her outta here" from inside the crowded funeral home.

As she made her way to her car, a confrontation ensued with a man in a black suit gesturing and speaking intensely to her. The scene escalated, with several police officers waiting outside the funeral home applauding as the man walked away.