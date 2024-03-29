'Get Her Outta Here': New York Governor Kathy Hochul Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer
New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller on Friday, March 29, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident happened at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, where Hochul arrived for the second day of viewings around 1:45 PM. However, her presence did not go unnoticed, leading to a swift exit.
According to law enforcement sources, Hochul was only inside the venue for about 10 minutes before a person was heard asking her to leave, saying, "Get her outta here" from inside the crowded funeral home.
As she made her way to her car, a confrontation ensued with a man in a black suit gesturing and speaking intensely to her. The scene escalated, with several police officers waiting outside the funeral home applauding as the man walked away.
The incident comes amidst growing criticism of Hochul and other New York lawmakers following Officer Diller's tragic death.
Concerns have been raised over bail reform, especially after it was revealed that one of the individuals involved in the shooting had been previously released on a gun charge.
In anticipation of the weekend services, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent J. Vallelong issued a strong statement directing City Council members to stay away from the funeral events.
In a scathing letter, Vallelong emphasized the negative impact of their attendance, stating, "Their presence is more than a distraction. It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice." He further urged the state leaders to acknowledge their moral responsibility in light of the officer's tragic killing.
The 31-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Monday, March 25.
Suspect Guy Rivera opened fire on Officer Diller after the cop approached the vehicle Rivera was in for parking in front of a bus stop. The New York cop was reportedly shot once in the stomach below his bulletproof vest.
The married father of a 1-year-old boy was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Donald Trump attended the first day of the officer's wake and criticized President Joe Biden for not being there.
Biden chose to attend a $25 million fundraiser alongside former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
The absence of President Biden at the wake has sparked discussions about the relationship between the current administration and law enforcement agencies.